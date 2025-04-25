Top Trends in the Packaging Industry 2025-2029 - Consumer Packaging Grows Amid Cost Pressures, Driven by Flexible Sizing and Renewable Solutions

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Industry Trends in Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The consumer packaging industry records growth within a climate of subdued consumption as cost-of-living pressures persist. Innovative approaches to pack sizing, going smaller and bigger, give choice to consumers to preserve affordability and brand growth. The key driver of industry innovation is the development of renewable packaging solutions to foster circularity and reduce virgin material use.



Top Industry Trends in Packagingoffers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Price pressures persist

Packaging circularity innovation

Rise of regulation

Digital transformation

conclusion

Conclusion

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40hdno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.