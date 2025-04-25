United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2025 with Growth Forecasts to 2033 - Next-Generation Sequencing and Novel Biomarkers are Revolutionizing Prenatal Screening

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2025: Industry Size, Market Shares Data, Latest Trends, Insights, Growth Potential, CAGR Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market in the United States has experienced remarkable growth over recent years, reflecting an increasing awareness and acceptance of advanced prenatal screening technologies. As of 2024, the U.S. NIPT market is estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 1.1 billion. Such growth can be attributed to several factors, including the heightened focus on maternal and fetal health, technological advancements in testing methodologies, and an expanding range of conditions that can be screened through non-invasive means.



Market dynamics indicate a continued expansion in the NIPT sector, with forecasts suggesting that the market could reach approximately US$2.8 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.5% from 2025 to 2033. Several factors are driving this anticipated growth. First, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities among newborns has prompted healthcare providers to seek more reliable, safer testing options. NIPT offers a less invasive alternative to traditional methods, reducing the risk of complications associated with procedures such as amniocentesis.



Moreover, the adoption of NIPT is further legitimized by endorsements from various professional organizations, which have begun to recommend these tests as first-line screening options. As more healthcare practitioners become familiar with NIPT and its advantages, the integration of this testing into routine prenatal care is expected to increase significantly. Technological innovations, including improvements in assay strategies and the validation of tests for additional conditions, are also anticipated to bolster market growth.



In summary, the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the United States is poised for ongoing expansion, driven by a combination of heightened demand for safer testing procedures, enhanced technological capabilities, and public health advocacy. The future appears promising for sector stakeholders, presenting numerous opportunities for further development and expansion.



Latest Trends in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market has witnessed significant evolution over recent years, driven by technological advancements, emerging biomarkers, and shifting consumer preferences. One of the pivotal trends is the continuous enhancement of testing technology, which utilizes next-generation sequencing (NGS) to provide more accurate and comprehensive results. This precision allows healthcare providers to assess an increased range of chromosomal abnormalities, which has bolstered the adoption of NIPT among expectant parents. As the technology matures, we are observing a decline in false-positive rates, further solidifying NIPT as a preferred option for prenatal screening.



In addition to technological improvements, the introduction of new biomarkers has emerged as a critical trend. Researchers and companies in the NIPT sphere are increasingly identifying novel biomarkers that enhance the diagnostic accuracy of prenatal tests. By broadening the spectrum of conditions detectable through non-invasive methods, the market is better positioned to address varying maternal health needs and preferences. This encourages expectant parents to consider NIPT a viable alternative to traditional invasive methods.



These trends collectively illustrate a shifting paradigm in the NIPT market, making testing more accessible and reliable while catering to the growing demands of consumers. The ongoing advancements in technology and biomarker research, combined with the impact of telemedicine, are set to significantly influence prenatal testing practices in the years ahead.



United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Competitive Landscape



As of 2024, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market in the United States has been experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for early and accurate prenatal screening methods. The primary players in this market include large biotechnology companies such as Illumina, Roche, and Natera, which have established themselves as leaders through robust research and development as well as a comprehensive portfolio of NIPT products. These companies dominate the landscape, capturing substantial shares and influencing market trends.



Key Players in the U.S. NIPT Market

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Centogene

GenPath

PerkinElmer

Yourgene Health

Invitae Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

