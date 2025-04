Switzerland Construction Industry Databook, Q1 2025 Update - Market to Reach EUR 41.06 Billion in 2025 and EUR 47.19 Billion in 2029 with Steady Growth Fueled by Residential and Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 3.3% on annual basis to reach EUR 41.06 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 39.76 billion to approximately EUR 47.19 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Switzerland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Key Insights

Residential Construction

Growth Drivers: Rising population, acute housing shortages, and government support (e.g., Housing Shortage Action Plan) are fueling demand.

Trends: Focus on affordable, sustainable housing; rapid adoption of modular/prefab construction; strong uptake of Minergie and solar PV systems.

Challenges: High land prices, lengthy approvals, labor shortages, and elevated financing costs hinder delivery.

Commercial Construction

Opportunities: Growth in mixed-use projects, corporate campuses, and refurbishment over speculative builds.

Trends: Sustainability (green certifications like Minergie-P, LEED), technology adoption (BIM, IoT), and flexible workspaces drive innovation.

Challenges: Financing constraints, market saturation in some segments, labor issues, and a strong Swiss franc impacting costs.

Institutional Construction

Stability: Backed by government demand in healthcare, education, and administration; resilient to economic swings.

Major Projects: University Hospital Zurich, Bern’s Inselspital, FORUM UZH, and various school expansions.

Challenges: Budget constraints, complex stakeholder management, skilled labor shortages, and project delays due to unforeseen events.

Industrial Construction

Key Sectors: Biotech, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and data centers.

Notable Projects: Lonza’s campus expansion, Novartis gene therapy plant, Microsoft/Google data centers.

Trends: Smart factories using automation, modular construction, and strong sustainability focus with green standards and circular practices.

Challenges: High costs, land constraints, and regulatory pressures.

Infrastructure Construction

Strength: Stable and long-term investment in rail, roads, and energy backed by public funding and strategic planning.

Opportunities: Participation in large-scale, high-profile projects.

Risks: Complex regulations, geological challenges, and skilled labor shortages in specialized domains like tunneling.

