Best Gas Rewards Program (2025): Upside Recognized as Top Gas, Grocery & Food Cashback App by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where rising costs of essentials continue to challenge household budgets, practical ways to save have become increasingly valuable. Recognizing this, Expert Consumers has named Upside the Best Gas Rewards Program of 2025, highlighting its ability to deliver consistent cash back on gas, groceries, and restaurant purchases across the United States.

Upside - a free cashback app that enables users to earn real cash back on everyday purchases, most notably at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants.

The designation from Expert Consumers follows a detailed evaluation of rewards programs, with a focus on ease of use, savings potential, and retailer reach. Upside stood out for its broad applicability, particularly in the gas category, where users typically earn around 10 cents per gallon back. Upside also provides competitive average savings of 8% at restaurants, 5% at grocery stores, and 12% at convenience stores.

“Upside reflects a clear shift in how consumers want to engage with rewards programs,” said a representative from Expert Consumers. “It doesn’t rely on complicated point systems or exclusive brand loyalty. It works across everyday spending, and the savings speak for themselves.”

Upside’s offers are available at over 100,000 participating locations nationwide, including well-known gas brands such as BP, Sunoco, and Mobil. Users simply claim an offer in the app, make a purchase with a linked credit or debit card, and receive a cash back reward that can be withdrawn directly to a bank account, PayPal, or redeemed for gift cards.

Upside works by collaborating directly with businesses to set custom cash back incentives. This allows the app to offer higher-than-average rewards while also helping merchants drive traffic and improve profit margins without changing core operations. Because the offers are designed to be profitable for both sides, Upside has positioned itself as an effective bridge between consumers seeking savings and businesses aiming to increase visibility.

Savings potential with Upside varies by location and usage frequency, but the app reports that frequent users earn an average of $270 per year. This figure reflects consistent use across gas, food, and grocery purchases. With economic pressures persisting in many areas, the ability to recover even modest amounts on routine spending can provide significant relief for individuals and families.

Upside also features a referral program, allowing users to earn one-time bonuses and ongoing commissions when others in their network use the app. For each successful referral, both parties receive a 15-cent-per-gallon bonus after the new user completes an offer. While modest, this structure offers another layer of passive value for active users.

The recognition of Upside as a top rewards platform arrives at a time when consumers are re-evaluating traditional spending habits and seeking more control over financial outcomes. As inflation remains a concern and daily essentials continue to occupy a growing portion of monthly budgets, solutions like Upside are being adopted for their simplicity, transparency, and effectiveness.

Although gas offers are the app’s most widely available and used features, Upside’s growing network of grocery and restaurant partners signals expansion across multiple high-frequency purchase categories. Users are more likely to find offers at national restaurant chains and gas stations than at local grocery stores, but the selection continues to broaden as the platform scales.

The app’s interface is also designed for convenience, allowing users to complete the savings process in just a few taps. Once a credit or debit card is added to the user’s Upside Wallet, claiming an offer, making a purchase, and earning cash back are all seamlessly integrated. The app’s clean user experience contributes to its popularity among consumers seeking frictionless savings.

Expert Consumers’ evaluation underscores a broader trend in consumer technology: the increasing demand for savings tools that work quietly in the background of everyday life. Unlike programs that require loyalty to specific brands or long-term commitments, Upside meets users where they already are—at the pump, in grocery aisles, and at familiar restaurants.

