Prosafe SE: Key information relating to the conditional offering of warrants to existing shareholders

Prosafe SE (the "Company") refers to the notice of an extraordinary general meeting published on 25 April 2025 in connection with the proposed recapitalisation of the Company announced on 24 April 2025, including the proposal to issue warrants ("Warrants" and the "Warrant Issue") in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 11-12 to existing shareholders as of the date of the extraordinary general meeting, conditional upon completion of the recapitalisation.

Please see below for key information in relation to the Warrant Issue.

Date on which the terms and conditions of the Warrant Issue were announced: 25 April 2025

Last day including right: 16 May 2025

Ex-date: 19 May 2025

Record date: 20 May 2025

Maximum number of Warrants: 17,868,651

Subscription price: None, the Warrants will be offered without consideration

Ratio for Warrants: 1 existing share gives the right to subscribe for 1 Warrant

Will the Warrants be listed: No

Other information: 1 Warrant will give the right to subscribe for 1 new share in the Company at a subscription price of EUR 0.01 per new share. The Warrants will be non-tradable. The Warrants Issue and the subsequent exercise period for the Warrants is conditional upon the Company completing the proposed recapitalization, expected to take place in Q3 2025. The Warrants Issue is subject to the preparation and publication of a prospectus. Warrants will not be offered to shareholders in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action, other than in accordance with applicable exemptions.

Oslo, 25 April 2025

Prosafe SE For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.