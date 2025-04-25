AGI to Unveil a New Vision for Storage at Computex 2025, Empowering AI-Era Creative Mobility

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGI Technology will present a lineup of groundbreaking storage solutions at COMPUTEX 2025, designed to meet the growing demands of AI applications and high-speed mobile content creation. The latest offerings include PCIe Gen5 SSDs, USB4 portable solid-state drives, and microSD Express memory cards—each engineered to deliver exceptional speed and broad device compatibility. These solutions aim to accelerate data processing performance while empowering users with enhanced flexibility and smoother workflows.

Advanced Storage Solutions Driving the Future of AI and Mobile Innovation

• 14,000MB/s Extreme Performance

Equipped with the latest PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, this SSD achieves read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s. Purpose-built for AI systems and high-throughput computing environments, it ensures fast and stable data transfer with optimized latency—ideal for professionals who demand uncompromising speed and reliability.

• High-Speed Transfer, Unlimited Creativity

Supporting 40Gbps bandwidth and compatible with Thunderbolt 4 devices, the USB4 portable SSD delivers speeds of up to 4,000MB/s. Its compact, plug-and-play design makes it a perfect choice for mobile editing, on-the-go content creation, and rapid backup scenarios.

• Seamless Expansion, Freedom on the Move

Built on the SD 7.1 standard, the microSD Express card doubles the performance of UHS-II solutions. Fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 and a wide range of mobile devices, it’s ideally suited for portable gaming consoles, drone videography, and high-resolution photography—providing faster access and flexible storage capacity in a compact form.

Exhibition Details

Event : COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025

: COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 Date : May 20 (Tue) – May 23 (Fri), 2025

: May 20 (Tue) – May 23 (Fri), 2025 Venue : Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 1F

: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 1F Booth No.: Q0407a

AGI warmly invites AI professionals, content creators, and storage technology enthusiasts to visit our booth and explore the next generation of storage innovation.

About AGI

AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to offering cutting-edge storage capacity and superior performance, AGI empowers users with reliable solutions for an enhanced digital experience.

Contact Information

Sales Team

sales@agi-tech.com.tw

+886-2-27937256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/221e1152-2d78-433d-8d73-59002d10ca18