Southpac Trust Nevis Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence as Nevis LLC Registrations Surge



Photo Courtesy of Southpac Trust

CHARLESTOWN, St. Kitts and Nevis, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southpac Trust Nevis Limited , a leading provider of offshore financial services, announces the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of excellence in the international financial services sector. Becoming part of the Southpac Group in 2000, the company has played a major role in establishing Nevis as a premier jurisdiction for asset protection and wealth management solutions, shown by the registration of its 1000th Limited Liability Company (LLC) in 2022.

Since reaching this significant milestone, Southpac Trust Nevis has experienced exponential growth in LLC registrations, indicating the increasing global demand for robust asset protection structures. The Nevis LLC, known for its strong privacy provisions and formidable asset protection features, has become increasingly attractive to international clients seeking to safeguard their assets in an uncertain economic climate.

Over the past 25 years, Nevis has evolved into one of the world's most respected offshore financial centers. The registration of the 1000th LLC in 2022 marked a significant milestone, but what’s truly remarkable is how demand has accelerated since then.

According to industry data, the global market for offshore structures has expanded significantly since 2020, with jurisdictions offering enhanced privacy and strong asset protection seeing the most significant increases. Nevis has distinguished itself as a standout performer in this sector, with its LLC registrations growing steadily.

The Nevis LLC has gained international recognition for its exceptional protective features, including the requirement for plaintiffs to post a substantial bond before filing claims against Nevis-based assets—a provision that effectively deters frivolous litigation. Additionally, the structure's confidentiality provisions, which keep member information private, have proven increasingly valuable as concerns about financial privacy continue to mount worldwide.

What distinguishes the Nevis LLC is its perfect balance of operational flexibility and robust asset protection. These qualities have become indispensable for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking business owners looking to protect their hard-earned assets.

Southpac Trust Nevis has grown since its founding, expanding its service offerings beyond LLC registrations to include comprehensive wealth protection solutions such as international trusts, Nevis business corporations, and multiform foundations. The company also provides corporate manager, director, and secretary services that maximize both privacy and asset security.

As STNL celebrates its 25-year milestone, it continues to uphold its founding principles of integrity, confidentiality, and excellence in service. The offshore company registration market was valued at approximately USD 24.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.13 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The remarkable growth witnessed, particularly in recent years, inspires continued progress towards this approximation.

Visit https://southpactrust.com/ to learn more about Southpac Trust Nevis and its comprehensive offshore financial services.

About Southpac Trust Nevis

Becoming part of the Southpac Group in 2000, Southpac Trust Nevis Limited is a premier provider of offshore financial services specializing in the formation and administration of Nevis LLCs, international trusts, and other wealth protection structures. With 25 years of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking secure, confidential, and legally robust asset protection solutions. Southpac Trust Nevis is committed to protecting and growing clients' wealth while serving the needs of high-net-worth individuals and their families.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Southpac Customer Support

Organization / Company: Southpac Trust

Company website: https://southpactrust.com/

Contact Email Address: enquiries@southpacgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d7e6d3f-464b-4fd8-9434-a12eb2fb7ee0