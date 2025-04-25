Media Advisory - 2025 Virtual Reality Expo: Accelerating Innovation in Healthcare

MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media representatives are invited to the 2025 edition of the VR Expo: Accelerating Innovation in Health Care, an immersive event that explores the potential of virtual reality (VR) in specialized pediatric care.

Hosted at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, the VR Expo brings together health-care professionals, researchers and academic leaders from across Canada to showcase the latest advancements in VR and discuss their real-world clinical applications.

The event offers compelling photo opportunities, live demonstrations and access to some of the leading voices in health-care innovation, all within a hospital setting.

Featured topics include:

Testimonial from Mia, age 8, who lives with osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease)

Clinical implementation of VR in care

VR and mental health

VR in education and training

VR in rehabilitation



Experts from institutions such as McGill University, Université de Montréal, SickKids, CHU Sainte-Justine, the University of Saskatchewan and Concordia University will be on site to present and engage with media.

Event details:

When: Friday, April 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 25, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, 1003 Décarie Blvd., Montreal, Que. H4A 0A9 (Conference room 2.30, 2nd floor)

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, 1003 Décarie Blvd., Montreal, Que. H4A 0A9 (Conference room 2.30, 2nd floor) RSVP and interview requests: moncommunications@shrinenet.org

moncommunications@shrinenet.org Parking: Please park on underground level P-3, near section 100. Enter through the museum level (SS2) and take the elevator to the ground floor (RC). Bring your white parking ticket to the media reception desk, where it will be exchanged for a complimentary pink pass.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Founded in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is a bilingual, short-term acute care hospital providing ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from across Canada and around the world. Its mission is to treat and rehabilitate infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular conditions such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, clubfoot, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy. The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical care, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, it provides clinical experience and training for residents and allied health professionals in its state-of-the-art Glen site facility. The hospital also extends its reach across Canada through telemedicine, outreach and satellite clinics.

Media contact

Timothy Fisher

Director, Marketing and Communications

Timothy.Fisher@shrinenet.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d7807a1-ea74-4336-a3ed-2eddb5ed4efe