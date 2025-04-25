Saia Reports First Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.86 compared to $3.38 in the first quarter of 2024.

Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue was $787.6 million, a 4.3% increase

Operating income was $70.2 million, a 40.5% decrease

Operating ratio of 91.1% compared to 84.4%

LTL shipments per workday increased 4.6%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 5.1%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2.3%



Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “Primarily resulting from an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we did not see the typical sequential growth in shipments through the quarter, with March shipments flat to February, causing our first quarter revenues to fall well below our expectations. Additionally, while the first quarter is typically impacted by adverse weather events, unusually harsh winter weather in the southern part of the country prompted closures and limited operations in some of our most dense and most profitable regions. Despite these headwinds, we experienced shipment growth of 4.6% for the full quarter, led by terminals opened in the past three years, and we continue to be pleased with customer acceptance in these markets.”

“The combination of lower than expected revenues, the impact from adverse weather events and labor and depreciation expenses related to our ongoing network expansion primarily drove our decline in operating income,” continued Holzgrefe.

“While this quarter proved challenging, our now nationwide terminal network enabled us to serve the customer in ways that we previously would not have been able to accomplish. As we progress through the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on serving and supporting our customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “Our financial performance over the last several years has positioned us to withstand the uncertainty we are seeing in the market. Our nationwide footprint positions us to provide consistent, direct service to our customers. While the demand backdrop remains uncertain, we are confident that our customers will continue to value our service offering in both new and existing markets.”

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the first quarter of 2025 with $16.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $295.5 million, which compares to $12.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $84.1 million at March 31, 2024.

Net capital expenditures were $202.1 million during the first three months of 2025, compared to $456.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2024. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $650 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) risks arising from new or higher tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $16,535 $19,473 Accounts receivable, net 351,106 322,991 Prepaid expenses and other 101,963 93,305 Total current assets 469,604 435,769 Property and Equipment: Cost 3,995,502 3,790,069 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,273,382 1,233,134 Net property and equipment 2,722,120 2,556,935 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 124,500 126,828 Other Assets 48,997 47,325 Total assets $3,365,221 $3,166,857 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $154,995 $114,560 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 57,602 49,953 Other current liabilities 83,407 81,162 Current portion of long-term debt 3,769 5,313 Current portion of operating lease liability 27,925 27,372 Total current liabilities 327,698 278,360 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 291,758 194,981 Operating lease liability, less current portion 94,532 96,798 Deferred income taxes 224,307 219,062 Claims, insurance and other 66,499 66,385 Total other liabilities 677,096 577,226 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 295,459 295,106 Deferred compensation trust (8,988) (7,981) Retained earnings 2,073,929 2,024,119 Total stockholders' equity 2,360,427 2,311,271 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,365,221 $3,166,857





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2025 2024 Operating Revenue $787,575 $754,775 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 389,256 341,713 Purchased transportation 59,849 52,507 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 166,671 156,325 Operating taxes and licenses 20,437 19,766 Claims and insurance 21,545 17,463 Depreciation and amortization 59,043 48,849 Other operating, net 606 240 Total operating expenses 717,407 636,863 Operating Income 70,168 117,912 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 4,285 542 Interest income (39) (755) Other, net 357 (788) Nonoperating (income) expenses, net 4,603 (1,001) Income Before Income Taxes 65,565 118,913 Income Tax Provision 15,755 28,218 Net Income $49,810 $90,695 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,720 26,672 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,788 26,794 Basic earnings per share $1.86 $3.40 Diluted earnings per share $1.86 $3.38





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $109,073 $106,468 Net cash provided by operating activities 109,073 106,468 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (202,889) (457,164) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 826 343 Other – 4,999 Net cash used in investing activities (202,063) (451,822) Financing Activities: Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net 97,000 72,000 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,463 1,993 Shares withheld for taxes (7,644) (7,968) Other financing activity (1,767) (4,578) Net cash provided by financing activities 90,052 61,447 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,938) (283,907) Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 19,473 296,215 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $16,535 $12,308



