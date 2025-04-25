Spiritual Essay Collection THE WALK Inspires Christians to Seek Opportunities to Be Kind

Charleston, SC, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a young boy, James H. Whittaker was taught that it takes more effort to be mean than to be kind, and the lesson resonated with him to an old age. In fact, kindness has played a central role in his life, as he began to actively seek out ways to multiply the effects of kindness. Longing to inspire more compassion in an increasingly unkind world, he shares a new collection of essays about his experiences spreading kindness, reaffirming the belief that kindness is contagious. Whittaker said, “Opportunities for kindness exist all around us, and I hope readers will begin to recognize them in their own lives.”

In “The Walk”, Whittaker invites readers to accompany him on his travels to highlight simple interactions with strangers that had a profound impact on him. Teaching readers how to train their eyes to recognize “kind opportunities,” Whittaker reveals how opportunities for acts of kindness can always be found, and they are opportunities worth taking. “Whether offering help, attention, or a service, the choices we make can make a difference in the lives of others,” Whittaker stated. “We’re all human, made by God, and we’re all in need.” From teenagers who are discovering their spirituality to jaded older adults who have lost their faith, the book reminds readers of their Christian duty, encouraging personal reflection and spiritual growth in Knowing Jesus as Your Savior.

“The Walk” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

James H. Whittaker is a retired design professional and architect. He is actively involved within his church and community. A proud family man, he is the father of six grown children.

