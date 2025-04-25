Greif Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it has been recognized with a Gold and Silver Stevie® Award in the Management - Manufacturing category of the Annual American Business Awards®.

Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif, was awarded with a Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in Management – Manufacturing, and Greif was awarded with a Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Large Manufacturing.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards recognize worldwide organizations and the individuals behind them for their exceptional performance in the workplace. This year, over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a variety of categories.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Ole Rosgaard expressed his gratitude: "I am deeply honored to receive this award, which belongs to the entire One Greif team. Our achievements in sustainability and culture are a collective effort and a reflection of what happens when our team puts people and purpose first, upholds high standards and refuses to settle. We are committed to continuous improvement and making a positive impact. Thank you to the judges and to everyone at Greif for this incredible acknowledgment.”



Positive comments from the judges included: “Greif has redefined their role in the industrial packaging industry through a holistic approach that integrates sustainability, innovation, and culture. Greif sets an outstanding example of holistic corporate leadership in manufacturing. The world needs more organizations like yours to lead by example and set the precedence.”

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: being the best customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

TJ Struhs

Director, Corporate Communications

207-956-2304 / tj.struhs@greif.com