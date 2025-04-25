BetterAlt and The Vitamin Shoppe Forge Partnership to Broaden Premium Wellness Selection

Ayurvedic wellness company BetterAlt joins forces with The Vitamin Shoppe to introduce five top-selling products to 689 stores nationwide. This partnership connects BetterAlt's digital-savvy brand with The Vitamin Shoppe's health-focused customers, widening the availability of quality Ayurvedic wellness products.





Photo Courtesy of BetterAlt

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterAlt , a fast-growing health and wellness brand, announced a partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, a leading specialty retailer of nutritional products. This collaboration will bring BetterAlt's Ayurvedic wellness products to The Vitamin Shoppe's customers across 689 retail locations throughout the United States.

Through this partnership, The Vitamin Shoppe will stock five of BetterAlt's top-selling products: Shilajit Resin, Shilajit GOLD+ Resin, All-in-One Capsules, Shilajit Gummies, and Shilajit Honey Sticks. These offerings showcase BetterAlt's approach to wellness, blending ancient Ayurvedic practices with contemporary delivery methods.

"This partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe enables us to reach an informed, health-conscious customer base," said Akash Shah, cofounder of BetterAlt . "As a brand that has built a strong online presence, bringing our products to The Vitamin Shoppe's shelves represents a natural progression in our goal to make Ayurvedic wellness more accessible."

The collaboration is an important development for BetterAlt, moving beyond its primarily direct-to-consumer and social media-driven sales model. For The Vitamin Shoppe, the partnership enhances its premium wellness selection with BetterAlt's distinctive Ayurvedic products that have gained substantial popularity online.

The retail launch comes during a period of strong growth for BetterAlt, which has reached $100 million in annual revenue with 5x the growth rate. After selling 15 million servings of Himalayan Shilajit products and attracting over 1.5 million customers in just one year, the company is set to accelerate growth further through this retail partnership.

About BetterAlt:

BetterAlt focuses on delivering Ayurvedic wellness solutions to today's consumers by merging ancient healing traditions with scientific advancements. The company's products feature over 400 functional, research-backed nutrients from Ayurveda, offered in convenient formats that fit easily into modern lifestyles. Recognized as one of the top three health brands on TikTok Shop and ranking #1 on Amazon in its category, BetterAlt currently serves markets in the United States, India, and United Kingdom, with plans for continued global expansion under its tagline "In search of what's beyond best."

