April 25, 2025

BioPorto announces completion of an oversubscribed directed offering of 25 million new shares raising DKK 33.5 million

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto, an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today the completion of a directed share capital raise of 25,000,000 new shares at the market offer price of DKK 1.3402 per share raising gross proceeds of DKK 33,505,000 million.

Jens Due Olsen, Chair of the Board, says: “I am pleased to have been elected as Chair of the Board of BioPorto. The capital raise will help the company reach its objective of advancing the commercial launch of ProNephro AKI NGAL in the US and with the preparation to apply for FDA clearance of the test for adult use. I look forward contributing to this journey.

We thank our investors for the continuous support and welcome new investors who recognize the potential of our company.

In addition, I take note of the participation in the private placement from BioPorto’s management team and the Board of Directors. This demonstrates continued commitment and belief in our mission to transform the landscape of AKI testing and care. By equipping clinicians with tools to detect AKI at an earlier stage, we aim to not only to save lives but also improve overall quality of life for patients affected by this condition.”

For further information

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.