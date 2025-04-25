Preferred Bank Reports First Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.0 million or $2.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a small decrease in net income of $197,000 from the prior quarter and a decrease of $3.4 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a decrease in net interest income. In the first quarter of 2025, the incremental impact to interest income from loans placed on nonaccrual status was approximately $2.8 million. In addition, a property securing one of our loans was damaged in the Palisades fire in January and as a result, the Bank has reversed out the $208,000 interest receivable on this loan although we expect to recoup this amount after the property is sold. In addition to a lowering of overall interest rates, these were the main factors in the decrease in net interest income.

Net interest income was $62.7 million, a decrease of $6.5 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million compared to the same quarter last year. Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase of $361,000 over the prior quarter and an increase of $933,000 over the same quarter last year. Noninterest expense was $23.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $3.3 million over the same quarter last year.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.76%
  • Return on beginning equity of 15.96%
  • Total deposits increased by $155.9 million or 2.6%, linked quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 35.1%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Preferred Bank’s net income for the first quarter, 2025 was $30.0 million or $2.23 per fully diluted share. This quarter, there was an outsized impact to interest income of approximately $2.8 million on nonaccrual loans. We have also written down the value of our one OREO property by $1.3 million.

Non-accrual loans totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025 and are mostly comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. These two loans are well-secured, and we do not anticipate any losses associated with these two credits. Overall criticized loans have decreased to $129.2 million from $158.2 million at year-end. There were very few new migrations into the criticized loan category.

The large interest reversal of $2.8 million significantly affected the reported net interest margin, which was 3.75% for the quarter. Without that, the margin would have been much closer to the 4.06% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposit growth for the quarter was $155.9 million or 2.6% on a linked quarter basis. However, total loans reduced slightly from December 31, 2024. We do not feel there will be material changes in the loan demand in the near future under the shadow of the import tariff uncertainty.

The import tariff impositions and threats are truly unprecedented. At this time, we are still completely uncertain as to the size of the tariffs and which countries will ultimately be tariffed. In short, every American’s economic well-being will likely be impacted. Even if an agreement can be reached within the “90 days”, there seems to be no certainty that the issue will be completely resolved and this uncertainty may persist for a year or possibly more. We at Preferred Bank will stay alert and constantly monitoring our activities.

As a starting point, we have began a “deep-dive” within our relatively small “trade finance” portfolio and will continue to widen the scope of our credit monitoring activities related to trade.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $62.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a $6.5 million decrease from the $69.2 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $5.8 million decrease from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both comparable quarters was primarily due to the reversal of interest income of $2.8 million associated with the nonaccrual loans. In addition, there was a property in the Palisades fire that secured a construction loan financed by the Bank. As part of that restructuring, the Bank elected to reverse $208,000 out of interest income that had accrued on that loan. Interest expense decreased compared to both comparable periods despite growth in deposits during the quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 3.75% for the quarter, this is down from the 4.06% recorded last quarter and from the 4.19% margin achieved in the first quarter of the prior year. The loan interest reversals played a major role in the decrease of the net interest margin in the first quarter. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s deposit costs have been largely effective as evidenced by the decreases in interest expense.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $4.0 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $268,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $163,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, fee income was down but LC fee income increased by $741,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans increased by $172,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.0 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842, accounting for leases. Partially offsetting that was an increase in personnel expense of $1.6 million and an increase in OREO expense of $1.4 million. In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a valuation charge of $1.3 million related to the OREO property in Santa Barbara. In comparing to the same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $939,000, occupancy expense was up by $583,000 and OREO expense was up by $1.4 million due to the aforementioned OREO valuation charge recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Salary expense increased over the same quarter last year due mainly to an increase in personnel and merit increases. The increase in personnel expense over the prior quarter was primarily due to employer paid taxes as during the first quarter, incentive compensation is paid out to employees.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for last quarter and up from the 29.0% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2025 were $5.63 billion, a decrease of $6.2 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.07 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.1 billion, an increase of $176.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The bulk of the nonaccrual loans comprised of two loans totaling $65.6 million. One of the loans is a multi-family loan which is well-secured and the other loan is now vacant, entitled land in a prime area of Orange County. Again, this loan is also well-secured. The loans were part of the same relationship and one is now working its way through the bankruptcy court while the other loan is in the process of being sold, at par. Management is confident that there will be no loss associated with these two loans. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were ($97,000) compared to net charge-offs of $6.6 million in the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO property in Santa Barbara by $1.34 million, reflecting the proposed net proceeds of the most recent sales contract that the Bank was involved in, which sale did not materialize.

Total criticized loans decreased to $129.2 million from $158.1 million reported in the prior quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $700,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.28% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.96%, the leverage ratio was 11.52%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.86% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.15%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon April 25, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 2, 2025; the passcode is 8939265.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025   2024   2024 
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$101,491  $111,596  $109,980 
Investment securities 12,810   14,013   16,257 
Fed funds sold 228   249   283 
 Total interest income 114,529   125,858   126,520 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 16,590   18,245   22,290 
Savings 69   85   75 
Time certificates 33,887   37,030   34,330 
Subordinated debt 1,325   1,325   1,325 
 Total interest expense 51,871   56,685   58,020 
 Net interest income 62,658   69,173   68,500 
Provision for credit losses 700   2,000   4,400 
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 61,958   67,173   64,100 
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 716   761   845 
Letters of credit fee income 2,244   1,977   1,503 
BOLI income 103   102   105 
Net gain on sale of loans 275   112   103 
Other income 660   685   509 
 Total noninterest income 3,998   3,637   3,065 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 14,839   13,279   13,900 
Net occupancy expense 2,294   10,110   1,711 
Business development and promotion expense 462   340   266 
Professional services 1,651   1,606   1,457 
Office supplies and equipment expense 386   396   473 
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 1,531   155   135 
Other 2,206   2,360   2,086 
 Total noninterest expense 23,369   28,246   20,028 
 Income before provision for income taxes 42,587   42,564   47,137 
Income tax expense 12,563   12,343   13,671 
 Net income$30,024  $30,221  $33,466 
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
 Basic$2.27  $2.29  $2.48 
 Diluted$2.23  $2.25  $2.44 
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
 Basic 13,226,582   13,190,696   13,508,878 
 Diluted 13,453,176   13,442,294   13,736,986 
      
Cash dividends per common share$0.75  $0.75  $0.70 
      



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
    
 March 31, December 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$905,183  $765,515 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
Cash and cash equivalents 925,183   785,515 
    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,745   20,021 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 390,096   348,706 
    
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value -   2,214 
    
Loans 5,634,413   5,640,615 
Less allowance for credit losses (72,274)  (71,477)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,652)  (9,234)
Loans, net 5,552,487   5,559,904 
    
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 13,650   14,991 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,276   8,462 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,502   10,433 
Accrued interest receivable 31,775   33,561 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 63,612   58,346 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 46,280   47,402 
Income tax receivable -   2,195 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,281   13,182 
Other assets 3,205   3,497 
Total assets$7,100,092  $6,923,429 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$730,270  $704,859 
Interest bearing deposits: 2,099,987   2,026,965 
Savings 32,631   30,150 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,531,715   1,477,931 
Other time certificates 1,678,132   1,676,943 
Total deposits 6,072,735   5,916,848 
    
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,529   148,469 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 20,956   21,623 
Operating lease liabilities 24,021   16,990 
Accrued interest payable 14,634   16,517 
Other liabilities 40,613   39,830 
Total liabilities 6,321,488   6,160,277 
    
Shareholders' equity 778,604   763,152 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,100,092  $6,923,429 
    
Book value per common share$59.30  $57.86 
Number of common shares outstanding 13,130,296   13,188,776 



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
Interest income$114,529 $125,858 $129,424 $127,294 $126,520 
Interest expense 51,871  56,685  60,576  61,187  58,020 
 Interest income before provision for credit losses 62,658  69,173  68,848  66,107  68,500 
Provision for credit losses 700  2,000  3,200  2,500  4,400 
Noninterest income 3,998  3,637  3,459  3,404  3,065 
Noninterest expense 23,369  28,246  22,089  19,697  20,028 
Income tax expense 12,563  12,343  13,635  13,722  13,671 
 Net income$30,024 $30,221 $33,383 $33,592 $33,466 
      
Earnings per share     
 Basic$2.27 $2.29 $2.50 $2.51 $2.48 
 Diluted$2.23 $2.25 $2.46 $2.48 $2.44 
      
Ratios for the period:     
Return on average assets 1.76% 1.74% 1.95% 1.97% 2.00%
Return on beginning equity 15.96% 16.03% 18.37% 19.31% 19.36%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.75% 4.06% 4.10% 3.96% 4.19%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.37% 1.62% 1.29% 1.15% 1.20%
Efficiency ratio 35.06% 38.79% 30.55% 28.34% 27.99%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.01% 0.47% -0.00% 0.68% 0.26%
      
Ratios as of period end:     
Tangible common equity ratio 10.96% 11.02% 10.92% 10.55% 10.35%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.52% 11.33% 11.28% 10.89% 10.80%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.86% 11.80% 11.66% 11.52% 11.50%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.86% 11.80% 11.66% 11.52% 11.50%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.15% 15.11% 15.06% 14.93% 15.08%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.28% 1.27% 1.36% 1.34% 1.49%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans0.91x1.89x 3.92x 1.79x 4.33x
      
Average balances:     
Total securities$402,754 $350,732 $356,590 $353,357 $348,961 
Total loans 5,555,010  5,542,558  5,458,613  5,320,360  5,263,562 
Total earning assets 6,780,438  6,788,487  6,684,766  6,728,498  6,585,853 
Total assets 6,905,249  6,920,325  6,817,979  6,863,829  6,718,018 
Total time certificate of deposits 3,164,766  3,144,523  2,874,985  2,884,259  2,852,860 
Total interest bearing deposits 5,244,243  5,220,655  5,124,245  5,203,034  5,004,834 
Total deposits 5,886,163  5,905,127  5,828,227  5,901,976  5,761,488 
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,392,735  5,369,092  5,272,617  5,351,347  5,153,089 
Total equity 779,339  760,345  747,222  715,190  704,996 
      



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
             
    As of
    March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
    2025
 2024
 2024
 2024
 2024
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$925,183  $785,515  $804,994  $917,677  $936,600 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,745   20,021   20,311   20,605   20,904 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 390,096   348,706   337,363   331,909   333,411 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$779,462  $790,069  $753,453  $732,251  $724,101 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,897,956   2,840,771   2,882,506   2,833,430   2,777,608 
   Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,677,418   3,630,840   3,635,959   3,565,681   3,501,709 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 306,283   296,580   274,214   238,062   236,596 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 269,065   287,185   290,308   247,582   213,727 
   Total real estate construction loans 575,348   583,765   564,522   485,644   450,323 
  Commercial and industrial 1,374,379   1,418,930   1,365,550   1,371,694   1,369,529 
  SBA 7,104   6,833   5,424   5,463   3,914 
  Consumer and others 164   247   124   118   379 
   Gross loans 5,634,413   5,640,615   5,571,579   5,428,600   5,325,854 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,274)  (71,477)  (76,051)  (72,848)  (79,311)
 Net deferred loan fees (9,652)  (9,234)  (10,414)  (10,502)  (10,460)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,552,487  $5,559,904  $5,485,114  $5,345,250  $5,236,083 
 Loans held for sale$-  $2,214  $225  $955  $605 
  Net loans$5,552,487  $5,562,118  $5,485,339  $5,346,205  $5,236,688 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$13,650  $14,991  $15,082  $16,716  $16,716 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 63,612   58,346   58,009   60,432   62,854 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 120,319   118,732   136,246   138,036   134,040 
  Total assets$7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  $6,756,213 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$730,270  $704,859  $682,859  $675,767  $709,767 
  Interest bearing demand 2,099,987   2,026,965   1,994,288   2,326,214   2,159,948 
  Savings 32,631   30,150   29,793   28,251   29,261 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,531,715   1,477,931   1,478,500   1,406,149   1,349,927 
  Other time certificates 1,678,132   1,676,943   1,682,324   1,442,381   1,552,805 
  Total deposits$6,072,735  $5,916,848  $5,867,764  $5,878,762  $5,801,708 
             
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,529   148,469   148,410   148,351   148,292 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 20,956   21,623   23,617   27,946   29,647 
 Other liabilities 79,268   73,337   82,436   68,394   77,008 
  Total liabilities$6,321,488  $6,160,277  $6,122,227  $6,123,453  $6,056,655 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$96,079  $105,501  $109,928  $113,509  $115,915 
 Retained earnings 705,360   685,108   664,808   640,675   616,417 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (22,835)  (27,457)  (24,619)  (31,057)  (32,774)
  Total shareholders' equity$778,604  $763,152  $750,117  $723,127  $699,558 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  $6,756,213 
             



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended
March 31,		 Three months ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
March 31,
    2025   2024   2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
 Loans (1,2)$5,556,521 $101,491 7.41% $5,543,215 $111,596 8.01% $5,265,940 $109,980 8.40%
 Investment securities (3) 402,754  4,093 4.12%  350,732  3,566 4.04%  348,961  3,430 3.95%
 Federal funds sold 20,222  228 4.57%  20,172  249 4.91%  20,390  283 5.58%
 Other earning assets 800,941  8,816 4.46%  874,368  10,546 4.80%  950,562  12,928 5.47%
  Total interest earning assets 6,780,438  114,628 6.86%  6,788,487  125,957 7.38%  6,585,853  126,621 7.73%
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,189)    (9,808)    (10,694)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (71,550)    (75,474)    (78,349)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 11,513     10,626     11,244   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,439     8,866     10,084   
 Right of use assets 15,201     28,570     22,003   
 Other assets 170,397     169,058     177,877   
  Total assets$6,905,249    $6,920,325    $6,718,018   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,079,477 $16,659 3.25% $2,076,132 $18,330 3.51% $2,151,974 $22,365 4.18%
  TCD $250K or more 1,482,324  15,640 4.28%  1,481,219  17,514 4.70%  1,341,298  16,501 4.95%
  Other time certificates 1,682,442  18,247 4.40%  1,663,304  19,516 4.67%  1,511,562  17,829 4.74%
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,244,243  50,546 3.91%  5,220,655  55,360 4.22%  5,004,834  56,695 4.56%
Short-term borrowings -  - 0.00%  3  0 3.31%  -  - 0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,492  1,325 3.62%  148,434  1,325 3.55%  148,255  1,325 3.59%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,392,735  51,871 3.90%  5,369,092  56,685 4.20%  5,153,089  58,020 4.53%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 641,920     684,472     756,654   
 Lease liability 18,963     25,486     19,500   
 Other liabilities 72,292     80,930     83,779   
  Total liabilities 6,125,910     6,159,980     6,013,022   
Shareholders’ equity 779,339     760,345     704,996   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,905,249    $6,920,325    $6,718,018   
Net interest income $62,757    $69,272    $68,601  
Net interest spread  2.96%   3.18%   3.20%
Net interest margin  3.75%   4.06%   4.19%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$641,920    $684,472    $756,654   
 Interest bearing deposits 5,244,243  50,546 3.91%  5,220,655  55,360 4.22%  5,004,834  56,695 4.56%
  Total Deposits$5,886,163 $50,546 3.48% $5,905,127 $55,360 3.73% $5,761,488 $56,695 3.96%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale          
(2)Net loan fee income of $865,000, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis         



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses History
    Quarter Ended Year Ended
    March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
     (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses   
Balance at Beginning of Period$71,477  $78,355 
 Charge-Offs   
  Commercial & Industrial -   19,028 
  Total Charge-Offs -   19,028 
       
 Recoveries   
  Commercial & Industrial 97   50 
  Total Recoveries 97   50 
       
 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs (97)  18,978 
 Provision for Credit Losses: 700   12,100 
Balance at End of Period$72,274  $71,477 
       
Average Loans Held for Investment$5,555,010  $5,396,844 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period$5,634,413  $5,640,615 
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans -0.01%  0.35%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.28%  1.27%
       

