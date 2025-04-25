Umicore - All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings





All agenda items approved at

the shareholders' meetings

On Thursday April 24th 2025, Umicore held its ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings in its registered office in Brussels, Belgium. The meetings were also live webcasted.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda.

In particular, the shareholders appointed Martina Merz and Michael Bredael as new Supervisory Board members for a term of 3 years. Mrs. Merz also joins Umicore's Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Mr. Bredael joins Umicore’s Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

In addition, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting also approved the payment of a gross annual dividend of € 0.50 per share. Taking into account the gross interim dividend of € 0.25 per share paid out on August 21st 2024, a gross amount of € 0.25 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on April 30th 2025.

Click here for more information

For more information

Investor Relations

Caroline Kerremans +32 2 227 72 21 caroline.kerremans@umicore.com Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 73 72 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com





Media Relations

Marjolein Scheers +32 2 227 71 47 marjolein.scheers@umicore.com Caroline Jacobs +32 2 227 71 29 caroline.jacobs@eu.umicore.com





About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,500 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.5 billion (turnover of € 14.9 billion) in 2024.