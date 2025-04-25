Valve Actuator Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, Reaching USD 24.62 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Valve Actuator Market is observing significant growth owing to growing advancements in valve actuators and increasing growth in the oil and gas industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the valve actuator market comprises a vast array of product types, torque, speeds, and end users, which are expected to register strength during the forecast period.









To explore the valuable insights in the Valve Actuator Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039105/





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Valve Actuator Market was valued at US$ 17.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 24.62 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



Development of Advanced Valve Actuators: Recent developments in material science have produced strong, lightweight materials, enabling the creation of resilient, light, and mechanically strong actuators. The advancement of valve actuators is improving precision, reliability, and seamless integration with automation systems. This includes the digital evolution for smarter operations, enhanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance, contributing to greater efficiency and sustainability in operations. Recent developments in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and information technology are anticipated to force the creation of new, smaller gadgets and machines that demand the use of strong forces. In addition, the rise of smart and data-driven urban environments demands technologies with changing environments.



Development of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants: Residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are growing with the rising population and increasing industrialization worldwide. A sizable volume of untreated wastewater from commercial, residential, and agricultural sources is dumped into rivers and other bodies of water. This unchecked discharge poses serious health risks, degrades soil, and pollutes water. According to Avantor, untreated wastewater poses significant health risks, accounting for 1.7 million deaths annually. More than 90% of those deaths are in developing nations. Thus, there is a growing focus on developing wastewater treatment facilities to safeguard people, as well as local ecosystems, from toxic elements detected in wastewater. Valve actuators have several uses in sewage and water treatment facilities. The flow of water and wastewater is managed through these facilities by enduring harsh environments, high water pressures, and fast flow rates. Valve actuators must consistently operate with accuracy, precision, and control under these demanding conditions, as the malfunction can lead to serious financial and safety repercussions.



Miniature Actuators: The miniaturization of the actuators is expected to play a crucial role in integration with the miniatured electronic systems. Market players are engaged in innovating valve actuators. According to Bennett University's blog in May 2022, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) will use actuators to combine mechanical and electrical components in micrometer or millimeter-sized integrated devices or systems. These devices or systems can sense physical stimulus, control a process or system and actuate or drive micro or mega-scale devices. In addition, with the integration of IoT, many sensors and actuators are required for constant monitoring of these devices. Therefore, there will be a large requirement for small, low-powered, wireless sensors and smart actuators in the upcoming years, which will drive the valve actuator market during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Valve Actuator Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039105/





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the valve actuator market is segmented into manual, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical. The electrical segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on torque, the valve actuator market is segmented into less than 50 Nm, 50 to 1000 Nm, and higher than 1000 Nm. The 50 to 1000 Nm segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on speed, the valve actuator market is segmented into up to 10 mm/s, 10 mm/s to 40 mm/s, 40 mm/s to 80 mm/s, and above 80 mm/s. The 10 mm/s to 40 mm/s segment dominated the market in 2024.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemical, mining, water and wastewater, LNG, glass, pulp and paper, steel, power, and others. The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Valve Actuator Market include AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, SLB, Rotork Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Alfa Laval AB, Crane Company, Valmet Oyj, Flowserve Corp, KITZ Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Controls Supply Chain B.V., and IMI Plc.





Trending Topics: Industrial Valves Market, IoT Valve Market, Electric Actuator Market, among others





Global Headlines on Valve Actuator Market

IMI unveiled plans for a new US$ 38 million manufacturing facility in Lake Forest, California, USA, which will predominantly support its IMI CCI brand of actuator and control valves.

AUMA added an explosion-proof version to its successful PROFOX actuator series. The new PROFOX-X actuators expand all the benefits of the Company's small and smart PROFOX actuator series to applications in potentially explosive atmospheres.

Emerson Electric Co launched a new eco-friendly electric valve actuator used for ensuring accurate process control in adverse conditions.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Valve Actuator Market Size and Growth Report (2025-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039105/





Conclusion

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, wastewater treatment facilities in the US process ~34 billion gallons of wastewater every day. An estimated 14,748 public-owned water treatment plants in this country provide wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal services to 238.2 million people. In March 2025, the federal government is allocating US$ 19.6 million via the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to fund three wastewater and drinking water projects throughout New Brunswick. Valve actuators play a pivotal role in wastewater treatment plants for controlling the flow of water throughout the treatment process.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, China, India, and Indonesia are the largest oil-producing countries in this region. On the other hand, China, Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the largest gas-producing countries in Asia Pacific. The region recorded a 3.1% per annum increase in gas production in 2021, and India, China, Australia, and Pakistan, in particular, exceeded the production levels recorded in 2019. According to the US Energy Information Administration, crude oil processing, or refinery runs, in China averaged the highest at 14.8 million barrels per day in 2023. Thus, the flourishing oil and gas production propels the growth of the valve actuators market in Asia Pacific. The growth in the oil and gas industry and the rise in FDI to boost the oil industry play a major role in fueling the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including solution providers, system integrators, and end users —with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/iot-valves-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/industrial-valve-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/hygienic-pumps-and-valves-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-actuators-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aerospace-and-defense-actuators-market





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/valve-actuator-market