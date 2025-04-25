Portable Ultrasound Equipment Industry Report 2025 Featuring Analysis of 136 Companies and Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment was valued at US$2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Portable Ultrasound Equipment market.



The growth in the portable ultrasound equipment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for early diagnosis and monitoring are boosting the demand for portable ultrasound devices. Secondly, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) and the trend towards decentralized healthcare are driving the need for mobile and versatile imaging solutions. Thirdly, advancements in ultrasound technology, including miniaturization and wireless connectivity, are enhancing the functionality and appeal of portable devices.

Additionally, the growing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions and the need to improve access to diagnostic imaging in remote and underserved areas are supporting market growth. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of portable ultrasound equipment in managing infectious diseases, further propelling market demand.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Portable Ultrasound Equipment market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Product Type (Cart / Trolley-Based, Handheld); Application (Obstetrics / Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Urology, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cart / Trolley-Based segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Handheld segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $751.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $296.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Clarius Mobile Health, EchoNous, Inc., Esaote S.p.A., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 136 companies featured in this Portable Ultrasound Equipment market report include:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi UK

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips B.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Teratech Corporation (Terason)

Verathon, Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 560 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Portable Ultrasound Devices: A Bright Star of Evolutionary Journey of Ultrasound Technology

Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Economic Update

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Exhibits Euphoric Growth Spurt

Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology: Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Handheld Devices Represent Striking Advancement in Ultrasound Machine Domain

Obstetrics/Gynecology as Major Application Segment

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Hospital & Clinic Remain Primary End-Users

Select Available Portable Ultrasound Devices/Recent Launches

Competition

Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications

Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

AI to Address Ultrasound Barriers

Handheld Compact Ultrasound Systems Gain Popularity

Pulsating Trends Offering Next-Level Thrust to Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Growing Clinical Applications and Market Prospects

Tapping AI for Handheld Ultrasound

Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth

Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes

Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images

Emergence of New Business Models

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems

Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market

Factors to be Considered for Selection of the Right POCUS Unit for Small Practices

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Volumetric Ultrasound Gains Ground

Workflow & Transducer Advances

