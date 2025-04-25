Secure Email Gateways Industry Outlook 2030: A US$10 Billion Opportunity - Expansion of Remote Workforces and BYOD Policies Spurs Demand for Robust Email Security Solutions

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Email Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secure Email Gateways was valued at US$4.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Secure Email Gateways market.



The growth in the secure email gateways market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of cyberattacks, advancements in AI and ML-based threat detection technologies, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based email services. The need for regulatory compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, is driving the demand for SEGs that ensure secure email communication and data privacy.

The expansion of remote workforces and BYOD policies is creating new opportunities for SEGs that provide secure access and protect against email-borne threats. The integration of advanced threat protection, anti-phishing, and data loss prevention (DLP) features is enhancing the capabilities of SEGs, supporting market growth. Moreover, the trend of managed security services and the growing demand for AI-powered security analytics are further driving the adoption of secure email gateways.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Secure Email Gateways market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Segment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise Deployment, Hybrid).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloud-Based segment, which is expected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.5%. The On-Premise Deployment segment is also set to grow at 12.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.9% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

Report Features:

Some of the 53 companies featured in this Secure Email Gateways market report include:

Barracuda Networks

Cisco

Clearswift

Forcepoint

Kaspersky

Microsoft

Mimecast

Proofpoint

Retarus

Sophos

Symantec

Trend Micro

Trustwave

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Demand for Secure Email Gateways

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Email Security Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhance Capabilities of Email Gateways

Growing Emphasis on Zero Trust Security Framework Strengthens Business Case for Secure Email Gateways

Expansion of Remote Workforces and BYOD Policies Spurs Demand for Robust Email Security Solutions

Technological Innovations in Real-Time Threat Detection and Response Support Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Anti-Phishing Solutions Enhances Market Potential

Rising Need for Multi-Layered Security Approaches Drives Adoption of Secure Email Gateways

Growth in Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) Expands Market Opportunities

Development of Integrated Security Platforms for Email, Web, and Network Protection Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Awareness About Ransomware and Malware Attacks Sustains Demand for Secure Email Gateways

Increasing Adoption of Encryption and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Features Enhances Market Dynamics

Rising Focus on AI-Powered Security Analytics and Automated Incident Response Supports Market Growth

