Metaverse Industry and Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030: Are We Ready to Shift from WFH to WFM? Revenues Set to Reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Metaverse was valued at US$146.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Metaverse market.



The growth in the Metaverse market is driven by several factors. Firstly, advancements in VR and AR technologies are enhancing the quality and realism of virtual experiences, attracting more users to the Metaverse. Secondly, the integration of blockchain technology is enabling secure digital transactions and the creation of unique virtual assets, fostering the development of virtual economies. Thirdly, the increasing investment from tech giants and the entry of new startups are driving innovation and expanding the Metaverse's capabilities.

Lastly, the ongoing shift towards digital interactions, accelerated by the pandemic, is increasing demand for immersive virtual environments for socializing, working, and entertainment. These factors collectively contribute to the dynamic expansion of the Metaverse market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Metaverse market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Component (Software, Hardware, Professional Services); Vertical (Consumer, Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Healthcare, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software segment, which is expected to reach US$646.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 38.3%. The Hardware segment is also set to grow at 42.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $58.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 42.8% CAGR to reach $128.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Metaverse Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc., Capgemini SE, EON Reality, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 90 companies featured in this Metaverse market report include:

Accenture PLC

Adobe Inc.

Capgemini SE

EON Reality, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Alibaba Cloud

3i Inc.

Animoca Brands

Antier Solutions Pvt Ltd

Decentraland

Appinventiv

DevDen Creative Solutions

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Dapper Labs Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $146.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.3% Regions Covered Global

METAVERSE - WATCHING THE FUTURE AS IT UNFOLDS TODAY

The Future Has Arrived. Physical & Digital Worlds Converge to Mark the Consummation of Humanity's Tryst With Digital

"Phygital" is the New Era

A Peek Into All Things "Phygital"

What is Metaverse & Why is it Important?

Who's Eyeing the Metaverse?

Signs that the Metaverse is Catching Up

The Metaverse Value Chain

Main Constituents of Metaverse Value Chain

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Halcyon Days Ahead for Metaverse Market with Salient Drivers & Opportunities

Desktop to Emerge Into a Dominant Platform for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Platform for Years 2020 and 2027

Gaming to Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Application for Years 2020 and 2027

North America Remains at the Heart of Metaverse Market

Competition

Metaverse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Companies Contribute to Building Future of Metaverse

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Emerging Concept of Metaverse & Its Future

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS - WHAT'S BUZZING IN THE MARKET

From Sci-Fi to Reality! What Are the Technologies "Under the Hood" That Are Powering the Metaverse?

AR/VR/MR/XR in the Spotlight

As AR/VR Technologies Evolve, Successful Implementation of These Technologies in the Metaverse to Gain Momentum

AR Glasses Are Vital for Creating Our Futuristic Mixed Reality Universe: Global Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses (In '000 Units) for the Year 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Powering the Metaverse with Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR): Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Indispensable in Creating the Metaverse

Role of AI in the Metaverse

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Provide the Smart Platform & Allied Functionalities for the Metaverse: Global AI Annual Revenues (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Digital Twins Also Features in the Metaverse Technology Mix

Role of Digital Twins in the Metaverse

Digital Twins Helps Converge the Physical & Digital in the Metaverse: Global Opportunity for Digital Twins (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

The Internet & Its Decades of Evolution Provides the Foundation for the Metaverse

Success of Metaverse & Its Scale of Impact Depends Upon Extensiveness of Optical Fiber Based Broadband Network Architecture: Global Opportunity for Fiber to the X (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rapid Developments in 5G Technology Space to Fastrack Metaverse Initiatives

Metaverse: The Latest Tech Trend Poised to Transform Businesses

Top Trends That Will Impact Metaverse in 2022 and Beyond

Buzzing Trends with Potential Role in Ensuring Strong Foundation for Metaverse

Venture Capital Funding Craze Settles Down on Metaverse

Venture Capitalists Focus on Metaverse Industry

Facebook's Decision to Change Name to "Meta" Marks the Beginning of Metaverse as a New Revolution in Social Technology

How Can Facebook (Meta) Benefit from Creating New Immersive Digital Experiences?

Metaverse to Impact Consumer Lives & Industry to Become an Integral Fabric of Society & Industry. Here's Why Businesses Should Care About Metaverse

Scale of Impact Too Unprecedented to Ignore!

Metaverse in Manufacturing. A Factory in the Metaverse What Benefits Will it Bring?

Microsoft Right on Track to Build the Future Metaverse

Immersive Digital Twins to Offer Increased Business Value to Enterprises

Metaverse, What Does it Mean for Future of Work

The Future of Work Isn't What It Used to Be! Here's How It Has Come to Pass

How Has the Workforce Changed?

Returning to the Office: % Share of Employees Preferring Various Types of Work Arrangements

Maybe the Most Interesting Change is Yet to Come? Are We Ready to Shift from WFH to WFM?

Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Video Games: The Earliest Known Experience of Living in a Simulation

With Rapid Growth of Video Games Industry, Metaverse Breaking into Gaming Industry to Translate into Enormous Market Opportunity: Global Opportunity for Video Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Will Gaming in the Metaverse Be Any Different From the Immersive Gaming We All Have Come to Know, Experience & Appreciate?

Will "Crypto" Become the Currency of the Metaverse?

What is Cryptocurrency & How Is it Used Today?

Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide by Market Capitalization ($ Million) as of Aug 2022

A New Role for Crypto as the Trading Currency in the Metaverse

Here's Why Cryptocurrencies Lie at Heart of Metaverse

Blockchain & Crypto are Perfect Fit for Metaverse

Metaverse Developments Trigger Massive Price Gains/Surge for Cryptocurrencies

Metaverse is Poised to Emerge Into the Future of Social Media

Here's How Social Media Has Become an Integral Part of Our Lives?

What Will Be the Impact of Metaverse On Social Media?

NFTs Emerge as the New Revenue Model for Metaverse

Brands Scramble to Create Their Own NFTs - Here's Why

Role of Blockchain in Metaverse Gets Bigger as NFTs Grow?

Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin

Metaverse Without Blockchain. Is It Even Possible?

It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Opportunity for Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Direct to Avatar Economy (D2A) is it the Future of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)?

Direct Marketing & Its Benefits as We Know It Today

How Will Metaverse Change this Status Quo?

How Should Retailers/Brands Adopt?

The Low Hanging Fruit. A Decade Long Robust Growth Has Ripened e-Commerce as the Prime Area for Monetization in the Metaverse

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce: A Review

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Will Metaverse Take e-Commerce to the Next Level?

Here's How Metaverse Will Transform E-Commerce & Retail

Are e-Commerce Experiences Ready for the Metaverse & How Can Marketers & Brands Prepare for the Metaverse?

Meta Provides an All-Inclusive Study for Students

Metaverse is Changing the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

Metaverse, Cybersecurity & Privacy. How Will This Landscape Look Like?

Systemic Threats Could Debilitate Metaverse

Sprucing up Metaverse to Overcome Privacy Blockers

Risks of Identity Fragmentation and Data Privacy concerns Necessitate DeFi Networks

Will Metaverse Save the World? Exploring Metaverse & its Promise of Enabling Sustainability

Metaverse Claims to Aid Humanity Achieve Sustainability Goals

Environmental Benefits of Metaverse

Spatial Computing to Mitigate Climate Change

Amid the Hype Surrounding Metaverse & Environmental Sustainability, What's the Real Truth? What is the Carbon Footprint of the Metaverse?

NFTs Mired under Climate Controversy

The Exhaustive Process of Creating a Cryptocurrency is Energy Intensive & Detrimental to the Goals of Sustainability: Energy Consumed (In Kilowatt Hours) Per Cryptocurrency Transaction

Major Challenges Facing Metaverse

Hype Aside. Metaverse Will be a Challenging Environment/World to Create?

Why Metaverse Should be Open Source?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98o6nz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.