Medical Ultrasound Equipment Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025-2030 with Deviated Tariff-Impacted Growth Projections

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment was valued at US$7.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Medical Ultrasound Equipment market.
The growth in the medical ultrasound equipment market is driven by several factors. What are the key elements propelling this expansion? Technological breakthroughs such as the development of high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and the integration of artificial intelligence are revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities. An aging population and increasing instances of chronic ailments like cardiovascular diseases are amplifying the need for advanced diagnostic solutions.
Additionally, the growing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures, which depend on precise imaging, and a heightened awareness of health issues among the general population are further fueling market growth. Together, these factors are setting a dynamic course for the future of ultrasound technology in medicine.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
- Application Areas
- Market Outlook: Long Term
- Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
- Major Challenges
- Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities
- Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities
- Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)
- Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advances Spur Growth
- Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems
- Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space
- Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems
- Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency
- Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems
- Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs
- Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry
- Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
- Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer
- Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2024
- Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2024
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped
- Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
- Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities
- Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors
- Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology
- Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology
- Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
- Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
- Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
- Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2024
- Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
