2024 Annual Report Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 25 April 2025

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2024 for Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN). There are no material changes in the financial statements compared to the preliminary full year results presented on 13 February 2025.

The annual report for 2024 will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

