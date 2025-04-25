Jartoo Unveils Apalos™ FlexHT Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad: Perfecting Warmth and Relief

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, a pioneer in innovative family comfort solutions, has announced the release of its latest breakthrough product: the Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad. Featuring Apalos™ FlexHT aerospace-grade carbon nanotube material and advanced Far-Infrared (FIR) heating technology, this electric heating pad is designed to deliver unparalleled warmth, safety, and energy savings while revolutionizing the way users experience pain relief and comfort.

A New Era of Heating Technology

The Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Heating Pad combines Far-Infrared Radiation (FIR) heating technology to create a gentle, sunshine-like warmth that penetrates up to 2-3 centimeters beneath the skin. Unlike traditional heating methods that only warm the surface, FIR technology directly warms the body’s core, offering deeper and more effective pain relief.

Key Benefits of Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad:

Advanced Safety and Efficiency

Jartoo’s innovative voltage reduction technology ensures safe use with an output voltage of just 12V—well below the 36V safety standard. Even in the event of local damage, there is no risk of electrical leakage, providing absolute safety protection for both children and seniors. Equipped with a 30W GaN adapter, can be plugged into 100-240V AC wall outlets for use. It can also be powered by a power bank supporting the PD protocol at 9V-2A/12V-2.5A or through a portable power station's USB-C port for on-the-go convenience.

Rapid and Consistent Heat

The pad heats up in just 30 seconds, maintaining consistent warmth with minimal energy consumption—only 30W, which is 80% more energy-efficient than conventional heating pads. This helps users significantly lowering energy costs while providing effective pain relief for menstrual cramps, back pain, neck pain, shoulder aches, and joint discomfort.

Unmatched Comfort and Durability

Engineered for maximum comfort, the pad features ultra-soft Carbon Nanotube heating material and 510gsm velvet fabric, eliminating the stiffness commonly found in traditional electric pads. Its wire-free design ensures flexibility and a soft touch, allowing it to conform naturally to the body’s shape.

Convenient and Hassle-Free Maintenance

Unlike conventional heating pads that are prone to damage during washing, the Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad is machine washable and durable. The innovative nano heating material, with structural strength 100 times that of steel, withstands repeated cleaning without compromising performance.

Easy Operation and Customization

The pad comes with a wireless remote control, allowing users to select from 6 temperature levels (104°F-167°F) and 6 timer settings (30-360 minutes). For added convenience, users can also directly adjust the temperature via buttons on the pad itself.



Setting New Standards for Health and Wellness

The Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad is designed not only to keep users warm but also to enhance overall well-being. Its FIR heating technology promotes blood circulation, muscle relaxation, pain relief, improved sleep quality, and immune system support.

A Commitment to Innovation and Comfort



“At Jartoo, we believe in creating products that truly enhance family life,” said Jack Franky, CEO of Jartoo. “The Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad is a testament to our commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, delivering a comfortable and energy-efficient solution to pain relief.”

For more information about the Jartoo Carbon Nanotube Electric Heating Pad, visit jartoo.com

Contact Person: Jack Franky

Company Name: Arknology LLC

Brand Name: Jartoo

Website URL: https://jartoo.com

Business Email: support@jartoo.com

Phone Number: +1 (213) 394-5088

Location: 30 Donovan, Irvine, California, 92620, United States