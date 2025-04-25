Mental Health Nonprofit Queer LifeSpace to Host Annual Fundraising Gala "Pride Renaissance: Celebrating Community Resilience"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a worsening mental health crisis and rising anti-LGBTQIA+ attacks nationwide, nonprofit counseling agency Queer LifeSpace will host its largest-ever fundraiser on Friday, May 30th, rallying community support for affordable, queer-affirming therapy in San Francisco and beyond.

Pride Renaissance: Celebrating Community Resilience

Themed “Pride Renaissance: Celebrating Community Resilience,” the evening will combine queer performance, visual art, and community storytelling in a space designed to uplift and mobilize. Guests will enjoy a VIP cocktail reception, seated dinner, live musical and drag performances, a silent and live auction, and a curated art exhibition—all while supporting life-saving mental health services.

The main event, co-hosted by the legendary Donna Sachet and Bobby Friday, will take place at historic Swedish-American Hall from 5:30 to 10:00 PM, followed by an exclusive after-party hosted by Juanita MORE! at The Academy SF from 9:30 PM to midnight. The evening will honor the enduring power of art as a form of resistance and self-expression.

Inspired by Michelangelo’s David—a symbol of defiance against tyranny and oligarchy—the gala draws a parallel between Renaissance Florence's fight for autonomy and today’s queer movement for visibility and equality. Just as David faced down Goliath, Queer LifeSpace stands firm against erasure, providing frontline mental health support to economically vulnerable LGBTQIA+ populations.

"I can’t fully express how much Queer LifeSpace has helped me on my journey, both as an artist and in my own mental health. As a queer individual, finding a safe and affirming space to explore one's identity and mental health challenges can be incredibly difficult, but Queer LifeSpace provides exactly that,” said Juan Manuel Carmona, a well-known SF-based artist and muralist.

The evening will feature performances by acclaimed entertainers Keith Lawrence, Kippy Marks, Carly Ozard, Mahlae Balenciaga, Cosimo, and DJ Stanley Frank Sensation, with community awards recognizing the valuable contributions key individuals have made to the queer community. Rosebud Gallery founder Cabure Bonugli will receive The Radiance Award for Promoting Wellness Through the Arts, and Queer LifeSpace co-founder and former Clinical Director Nancy Heilner will receive The Catalyst Award for Achievement in Queer-Affirming Clinical Care. Additional speeches will be given by Queer LifeSpace Executive Director Ryan MacCarrigan, Clinical Director Christopher Holleran, and President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Rafael Mandelman.

Since its founding in 2011, Queer LifeSpace has served more than 4,000 LGBTQIA+ clients—many of whom would otherwise go without care. Their internationally recognized clinical training program has graduated over 150 queer-affirming therapists, creating a pipeline of culturally competent mental health professionals who are uniquely equipped to address the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"This year's gala is not just a celebration, it's a testament to our community's resilience and our unwavering commitment to providing lifesaving mental health services during these challenging times," said Ryan MacCarrigan, Executive Director of Queer LifeSpace. "Our clinicians truly serve on the front lines, supporting economically vulnerable members of our community who would not have access to therapy otherwise."

All proceeds from the gala will directly support Queer LifeSpace’s mission to expand access to individual, couples, and group therapy, and to support their clinical training program. With demand for queer-affirming therapy rising across California, this year’s gala aims to raise $75,000—funds that will directly support over 400 clients and ensure the continued operation of youth-focused initiatives like:

EQUARTY – Free therapy and professional support for emerging queer artists.

Outlandish! – Outdoor excursions that promote mental wellness and connection to nature.

Rural Youth Outreach (RYO) – Telehealth therapy services for LGBTQIA+ youth in underserved rural communities.

For gala tickets or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://www.queerlifespace.org/annual-gala.

For sponsorships (deadline May 9th), visit https://www.queerlifespace.org/gala-sponsorship or view their virtual sponsorship deck.

Michelangelo's statue David

About Queer LifeSpace



Founded in 2011, Queer LifeSpace (QLS) is a nonprofit counseling agency that provides affordable, high-quality mental health services to the LGBTQIA+ community in the Bay Area. They are a frontline provider of lifesaving therapy services to economically vulnerable LGBTQIA+ populations. They also run an internationally recognized clinical training program for the next generation of queer-affirming therapists.

Press inquiries

Queer LifeSpace

https://www.queerlifespace.org/

Ryan MacCarrigan

info@queerlifespace.org

4153582000

2275 Market Street, #7

San Francisco, CA 94114

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3dd33e3-c2eb-48f3-87ee-e64307bd1184

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c73758-944b-42d3-bcfe-833b11200faf

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccae5248-c6fb-44da-8a55-a8c823c2f51b