Parliament Gets Paw-litical: Voting Open for Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Photo Contest

OTTAWA, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is thrilled to announce that public voting is now open for the 3rd Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill photo contest! Canadians from coast to coast can now help choose this year’s cutest Dog and Cat —while one tiny superstar has already squeaked their way to victory.

After a month of delightful submissions from Parliamentarians, staffers, riding candidates, and Press Gallery members, the field has been narrowed to 10 standout finalists in both the Cutest Dog and Cutest Cat categories. Each finalist is ready to campaign for your vote with paws-itively irresistible charm and their own unique paw-licy platform.

Meanwhile, in the “Other Pet” category, one pint-sized politician has already captured the crown; Hiccup the hamster was the sole entry in this year’s “Other Pet” category, and clearly was just too cute to run against.

Selecting the finalists for the remaining categories was no easy feat. A panel of pet-passionate judges included:

“Walnut” and “Bernard” – 2024 Cutest Dog and 2024 Cutest Other Pet

– 2024 Cutest Dog and 2024 Cutest Other Pet Kathy Duncan – Director, National Programs, Humane Canada

Director, National Programs, Humane Canada Christine Phillips – St. Johns Ambulance Therapy Dogs, Program Coordinator

St. Johns Ambulance Therapy Dogs, Program Coordinator Michel Picard – Radio Host, UniqueFM

“These entries were bursting with personality and warmth,” said Christine Phillips. “So many reflected the deep, healing bond pets share with people—it made narrowing them down incredibly tough!”

“We’re thrilled to bring this much-loved event back to Parliament Hill—and this year, we’re excited to welcome riding candidates into the mix,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President and CEO. “In the middle of a busy election campaign season, this contest adds a dose of lighthearted fun to Parliament Hill, while celebrating the important role pets bring to our lives.”

Beyond the fun, CAHI’s annual contest highlights how vital pets are in Canadians’ lives and underscores the importance of access to veterinary medicines for Canadian pet owners.

Canadians can now visit the CAHI website at https://cahi-icsa.ca/cutest-pets-parliament-hill to vote for their favourite Dog and Cat finalist. Winners will be announced at the official “Pet Gala” event on June 4, 2025, in downtown Ottawa.

So, who will fetch the most votes this year? The competition is on—don’t miss your chance to help crown the Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill 2025!

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, 437-253-1667 ext, 105, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eea4c3e-474d-42b9-9833-04e447cfb198