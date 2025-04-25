Juvent Launches Next Generation Bone Health Supplement HydroxyBMD3 at the National Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Symposium in Washington, DC

OOLTEWAH, Tenn., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juvent, an innovator in clinically validated bone and musculoskeletal health solutions, debuted its revolutionary new supplement system HydroxyBMD3 at the National Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Interdisciplinary Symposium today. HydroxyBMD3 AM/PM is a unique system formulated to address many of the issues surrounding menopause and andropause. Its clinically validated and patented ingredients improve bone, joint, skin, and cardiovascular health.

“HydroxyBMD3 represents the latest research in musculoskeletal health and Juvent’s commitment to overall health,” said Rush Simonson, CEO of Juvent. “This is our third-generation supplement which includes key ingredients to improve bone, joint, skin, and cardiovascular health. We partnered with labs that have produced the highest quality and clinically proven ingredients. Great ingredients are expensive, so cost was not a consideration in our selection process. I know of no other supplement on the market today that has the randomized controlled trials that our ingredients have. While it may be a little more expensive than other supplements, poor health is far more expensive.”

The unique AM and PM formulas allow for targeted supplementation at optimal times and provide flexibility for individuals and their physicians to customize their supplement program to their diet and lifestyle. If individuals and their physicians believe their diet provides sufficient calcium, the AM formula alone still offers its full benefits. Together, HydroxyBMD3 and a regular Juvent Micro-Impact Platform regimen are key tools for a successful health management plan.

HydroxyBMD3 AM is designed as a morning supplement to maximize the effects of the ingredients. Its formulation includes a blend of micronutrients scientifically developed to support optimal bone, joint, skin, and cardiovascular health. Key ingredients and their benefits include:

Bonolive ® , a patented natural olive polyphenol extract, is a clinically validated ingredient offering significant benefits for adult women, including bone health, joint support, and skin elasticity. Supported by several randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials, Bonolive ® has demonstrated a positive impact on bone health by affecting bone-building cells and increasing bone mineral density in peri- and post-menopausal women. These rigorous studies have also revealed a significant benefit to improve joint functionality and mobility. Bonolive.com states, “A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that was conducted in collaboration with Nestlé health science showed a significant (46%) decrease in knee pain after 6 months based on the KOOS (Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score) as well as a significant change in knee discomfort while walking based on a VAS score (high pain group).” Furthermore, research indicates Bonolive ® 's ability to improve skin elasticity, reduce visible pore size, and increase hydration making it a powerful partner is a beauty routine.

, a patented natural olive polyphenol extract, is a clinically validated ingredient offering significant benefits for adult women, including bone health, joint support, and skin elasticity. MicrobiomeX ® : This ingredient has shown in clinical research to beneficially modulate the gut microbiota, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and increasing the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid known for its positive effects on gut barrier function, calcium absorption, and inflammation. Studies also indicate a reduction in fecal calprotectin, a biomarker of gut inflammation.

This ingredient has shown in clinical research to beneficially modulate the gut microbiota, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and increasing the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid known for its positive effects on gut barrier function, calcium absorption, and inflammation. Studies also indicate a reduction in fecal calprotectin, a biomarker of gut inflammation. VitaCholine ® : A highly bioavailable form of choline that supports overall health and is backed by numerous research studies for its efficacy and safety.

A highly bioavailable form of choline that supports overall health and is backed by numerous research studies for its efficacy and safety. K2VITAL™: A patented, all-trans form of Vitamin K2 MK-7 that is identical to the naturally occurring molecule and fully bioactive. It supports calcium metabolism by activating proteins that help deposit calcium into bones and supports heart health.



HydroxyBMD3 PM is formulated to work while the body sleeps, delivering two types of calcium and minerals to aid in bone building and recovery during the body’s natural repair cycle. Key ingredients include:

Albion ® Mineral Amino Acid Chelates (Di-Calcium Malate and Di-Magnesium Malate): These chelated minerals are designed for optimal absorption, even in the presence of dietary inhibitors. Di-Calcium Malate supports bone health and nerve function with less gastrointestinal discomfort compared to calcium carbonate. Di-Magnesium Malate offers highly bioavailable magnesium with potential benefits for mood, blood sugar, exercise performance, and chronic pain.

These chelated minerals are designed for optimal absorption, even in the presence of dietary inhibitors. Di-Calcium Malate supports bone health and nerve function with less gastrointestinal discomfort compared to calcium carbonate. Di-Magnesium Malate offers highly bioavailable magnesium with potential benefits for mood, blood sugar, exercise performance, and chronic pain. Microcrystalline Hydroxyapatite (MCHA): Sourced from New Zealand, this calcium compound contains minerals in their natural ratios along with matrix proteins and glycosaminoglycans, supporting bone mineral composition and potentially reducing the risk of degenerative joint issues.

This revolutionary supplement is appropriate for men and women and is strontium-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegetarian, and comes in resealable packaging. A month’s supply of HydroxyBMD3 AM or HydroxyBMD3 PM is priced at $52.50 each, with a month’s supply of both AM & PM available for the introductory price of $99.95. Purchase now at hydroxybmd.com.

About Juvent Health: Juvent Health delivers clinically validated solutions to improve musculoskeletal health. Our patented Micro-Impact Platform® has clinically demonstrated the ability to help users manage and improve their bone health non-invasively. Additionally, our technology helps users decrease joint pain and increase lymphatic drainage. Juvent’s Micro-Impact is an essential ingredient for total health and vitality; a Vitamin of Exercise.

VitaCholine® is a registered trademark of Balchem Corporation or its subsidiaries and K2VITAL™ is a trademark of Balchem Corporation or its subsidiaries. Albion Minerals® is a registered trademark of Balchem Corporation or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35394a46-049d-4432-a2e8-b88d2795595f