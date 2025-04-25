Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook 2025-2030 | Hyperscale Demand Drives Booming Data Center Construction in Southeast Asia

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 5.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 11.80 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.84%.

The Southeast Asia data center market is booming due to the demand from hyperscale companies, the need for Artificial Intelligence (AI), the growth of edge computing, rapid digitalization, and the adoption of cloud-based services. To keep up with the AI demands, data center operators are adjusting their infrastructure and coming up with innovative cooling and energy solutions. All such factors collectively are projected to support the Southeast Asia data center construction market growth.

High demand for data center capacity was fueled by hyperscale companies, banks, and other institutions, which account for an unprecedented power capacity volume in the market.

The Southeast Asian governments will promote data center investments through various initiatives such as increasing the availability of land for development, reducing electricity tariffs, offering tax incentives, and enabling the procurement of renewable energy, such as solar power agreements and others. Such initiatives will drive the Southeast Asia data center construction market growth during the forecast period.

Digitalization across businesses will contribute to a surge in data center investments by colocation, cloud, internet, and telecommunication providers. Telecom companies include Telekom Malaysia, Telkomsel, Telkom Indonesia, Singtel, and many more.

The Malaysian data center market is becoming competitive. It is witnessing the entry of several colocation and hyperscale operators developing data center facilities.

The core submarkets are witnessing land and power constraints, limiting the opportunities for new companies to enter the Southeast Asia data center construction market. But the adoption of new methods to combat such restraints includes renewable energy sources and techniques.

Supportive government initiatives and strategies are implemented across all countries to attract more investments flowing to the region. A few of them are the Green Roadmap, AI strategies, Smart Nation, and many more.

SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Malaysia is considered to have a lot of data center investments due to the concentration of data center facilities by companies. The market has the presence of all the major colocation and hyperscale data center operators. Johor City in Malaysia is seeing the most inflows of investments in facilities due to the city's favorable land conditions, government schemes, and others.

Singapore is considered the largest data center market in the region, with major international companies with their data centers.

Thailand is poised to become another major data center hub in Southeast Asia after Malaysia and Indonesia. Bangkok is among the preferred locations by data center operators in the country.

The market is preferred by the major colocation and hyperscale operators owing to strong connectivity, renewable energy options, and tax incentives.

In Indonesia, cities such as Jakarta and Yogyakarta are considered by many colocation players. Although Indonesia and the Philippines are more prone to natural disasters, data centers might take a toll due to these situations, despite innovative solutions such as cloud, backup generators, power supply, and others being implemented in the data centers to avoid any difficulty. Thus, the majority setup is to maintain the connectivity by the telecommunications companies in the data centers.

Vietnam is growing slowly as a potential market for data centers as recently its government announced the opening of the data center market to foreign investors, which would attract international players to establish their centers and services. Cities such as Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Da Nang have seen positive data center establishments in the past.

In other Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, and Myanmar, the data center market is slowly booming with a few investments in the telecommunications sector. The government has introduced a few attractive schemes to promote the data center market.

The data center construction and expansion activities are estimated to take place primarily in the large-scale colocation facilities.

SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET VENDORS

The Southeast Asia data center construction market has the presence of all the major global colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, Keppel Data Centres, NTT DATA, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, Bridge Data Centres, and others.

Major hyperscale operators investing in the Southeast Asia data center construction market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They are expanding their presence across all the top data center destinations in Southeast Asia.

The Southeast Asia data center construction market witnessed the entry of several new players such as CtrlS Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, CloudHQ, Doma Infrastructure Group, NEXTDC, Yondr, and other operators.

The entry of new operators is likely to disrupt the market share and presence in a particular market, leading to growth in competition.

Despite the major operators' presence, several new companies are developing significant data center campuses in Singapore and Malaysia.

Several data center operators are launching their specific data center entity and separating it from the core business. For instance, Actis launched a new data center business called Epoch Digital. Similarly, Singtel also launched its separate data center entity classed as Nxera.

The rising demand for data centers across the country will provide significant opportunities for construction contractors to generate revenue. Some of the well-known construction contractors in this field include Arup, Aurecon Group, CSF Group, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, NTT Facilities, PM Group, and Studio One Design.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The use of modular power infrastructure in data centers is expected to result in cost savings over time. These systems are more efficient, leading to space savings and the need for less maintenance.

Hyperscalers are investing in many data centers with solar purchase agreements to deal with efficient use and reduce their carbon footprint in data facilities.

The use of HVO fuel as a substitute for diesel fuel in generators is expected in the Southeast Asia data center construction market due to its sustainability. Several operators are replacing diesel fuel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators.

The real-time monitoring software DCIM/BMS solutions with automation and AI features are growing in significance. This technology can predict maintenance needs and physical security, identify component failures, and perform automatic switchovers to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Several new and innovative power and cooling systems have been introduced in the market, with a major focus on sustainability. Infrastructure providers are focusing more on the development of products with reduced environmental impact.

The use of cooling techniques such as liquid cooling and air cooling is on the rise in regions with favorable climates to effectively cool data centers.



Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications

Digitalization and Supportive Government Initiatives

Shift Toward Sustainability by Data Center Operators

Deployment of 5G Services and Edge Data Center Development

Market Growth Enablers

Investments by Hyperscale Operators and Expansion by Colocation Operators

Growth in Adoption of Cloud-based Services

Adoption of High-Density Fiber Optic and Submarine Cable Infrastructure

Growth in Demand for IoT and Big Data

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals in Data Center Market

Risk of Natural Disasters and Limited Availability of Resources

High Power Consumption

Data Center Security Challenges

Segments Covered

Facility Type Hyperscale Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers

Support Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques Air-based Cooling Technique Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS

Tier Standard Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV



Geographies Covered

Southeast Asia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asia Countries



