Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Global Strategic Business Report and Tariff Impact Analysis 2025

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment was valued at US$4.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market.



Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market - Key Trends and Drivers Summarized



Market demand for welding fume extraction equipment is robust and evolving, influenced by stringent occupational health and safety regulations globally. Governments and regulatory bodies have tightened standards to mitigate health risks associated with inhalation of welding fumes, which are classified as carcinogens. This regulatory environment compels workshop owners and manufacturing plants to invest in advanced extraction technologies. Additionally, technological advancements in filtration and extraction systems, such as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and automated filter cleaning systems, enhance the adoption of these systems.

The market is also witnessing a shift towards portable and more efficient fume extractors, driven by the needs of small workshops and mobile operations, expanding the range of applications and potential customers.



The growth in the welding fume extraction equipment market is driven by several factors, including increased awareness of workplace health risks, technological innovations, and expanding industrial activities in developing regions. Enhanced awareness among employers about the long-term health implications of welding fumes boosts the demand for effective extraction solutions. Technological advancements that offer greater efficiency and lower operational costs make these systems attractive to a broader range of industries.

Additionally, the expansion of manufacturing sectors in emerging economies, such as India and China, presents significant growth opportunities. These regions are experiencing rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, leading to increased welding activities and, consequently, a higher demand for fume extraction solutions. Moreover, the trend towards automation and smart manufacturing processes integrates fume extraction systems into broader industrial environmental controls, further propelling market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Product Type (Mobile Units, Stationary Units, Large Centralized Systems)

Application (Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Units segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Stationary Units segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Units segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Stationary Units segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Fumex, Inc., AAF International (American Air Filter), Air Quality Engineering, Lasermet Ltd. and more.

: Coverage of players such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Fumex, Inc., AAF International (American Air Filter), Air Quality Engineering, Lasermet Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Outlook

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope, Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Global Opportunity for Welding Machinery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production

Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding

Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust

Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity

Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Fumex, Inc.

AAF International (American Air Filter)

Air Quality Engineering

Lasermet Ltd.

Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

PlymoVent Group BV

Industrial Maid, LLC

Techflow Enterprises Pvt, Ltd.

Air Systems International, Inc.

Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc.

AR FILTRAZIONI S.r.l.

KITECH (Korea Institute of Industrial Technology)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scsteb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.