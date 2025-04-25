ClearNote Health Product Pipeline Analysis | ClearNote Health Pioneers Non-Invasive Pancreatic and Ovarian Cancer Tests

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ClearNote Health - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ClearNote Health (ClearNote) is a biotechnology company that develops non-invasive tests to detect pancreatic and ovarian cancer. The company utilizes a 5hmC-based proprietary technology platform to provide a deep understanding of the underpinnings of cancer development.

ClearNote non-invasive liquid biopsy technologies detect changes in specific organs, identify biological activity and gene expression, improve therapy selection and safety monitoring and evaluate individual's organ systems and biological functions. It also carries out research and development, clinical trials and tests.

The company works in collaboration with leading research institutions and academic and pharmaceutical industry collaborators. It operates offices in San Diego and San Mateo, the US. ClearNote is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US.



ClearNote Health, Recent Developments Mar 12, 2025: ClearNote Health's Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test Now Available to Health Plan Members Accessing Claritev's National PPO Networks Feb 18, 2025: ClearNote Health Earns Approval for Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test from New York State Department of Health Jan 07, 2025: ClearNote Health's Avantect Multi-Cancer Detection Test Selected as One of Two Noninvasive Blood-Based Technologies for National Cancer Institute's Vanguard Study Dec 19, 2024: ClearNote and Southampton researchers partner for pancreatic cancer test study Oct 31, 2024: Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test Cost-Effective When Used as a Surveillance Tool in High-Risk Patients Newly Diagnosed with Diabetes Sep 26, 2024: Avantect Ovarian Cancer Test Receives CPT Code and Preliminary Payment Determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Mar 26, 2024: New Data Show ClearNote Health's Epigenomic Platform Provides a Novel Tissue-Free, Liquid Biopsy-Based Approach to Identify Potential Predictive Biomarker Candidates to Radioligand Therapy Response in Patients With Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Jan 30, 2024: Personalis and ClearNote Health Announce Partnership to Advance Epigenomic Technology Jan 16, 2024: ClearNote Health Announces New Proprietary Approach for Predicting Immunotherapy Treatment Response in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Using Only Blood May 08, 2023: Study validating ClearNote Health's Avantect pancreatic cancer detection test published in the Journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology



