Colombia Construction Market Analysis to 2029 | Colombia's 2025 Budget Increase Signals Growth: COP511 Trillion Allocated for Development

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Colombian construction industry, including:

The Colombian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Colombian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Colombia's construction industry is expected to expand by 3.3% in real terms in 2025, backdropped by a stronger macroeconomic outlook. Increased investments in manufacturing, hospitality, and renewable energy projects are supported by declining interest rates (at 9.5%) and cooled inflation at 5.2%; down from 8.4% YoY.

Markedly, in December 2024, Colombia's Congress approved the 2025 Budget with an estimated expenditure of COP511 trillion ($112.8 billion); an increase of 6.9% compared with the previous budget of COP487.1 trillion ($107.6 billion) for 2024. Furthermore, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (DANE), industry value-add grew by 2.4% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2024, while the total gross capital formation grew by 2.6% YoY during the same period.



Over the remaining part of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record annual average growth of 5.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

In December 2024, Colombia's Infrastructure Agency (ANI) announced plans to construct a new airport in Cartagena (CACI), with an investment of COP12 trillion ($2.6 billion), including a 17,000m international terminal. Additionally, La Dorada-Chiriguana Railway Condor project, led by the ANI and the National Development Finance Company (FDN), pertains a COP3.5 trillion ($776 million) public-private partnership (PPP) project, including a 522km corridor to connect key municipalities; the project aspires to revitalize Colombia's rail network, enhancing freight transport efficiency by 2029.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Colombia. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Colombia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction



5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g685j8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.