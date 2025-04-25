Beef Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Regional Insights: China's Booming Beef Consumption Amidst Supply Chain Challenges

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beef Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beef market is projected to witness significant growth, reaching an estimated USD 749.90 billion by 2033, up from USD 520.53 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14% from 2025 to 2033. This upward trend is driven by increasing global demand for protein-rich diets, ongoing technological advancements in beef production, and expanding markets in emerging economies and the foodservice industry.

The comprehensive Global Beef Market Report examines segments by cut (brisket, shank, loin, others), slaughter method (halal, kosher, others), and distribution channels (supermarket and hypermarket, retail store, wholesaler, e-commerce, others). The report also offers country-specific and company analysis for the period 2025-2033.

The beef market's robust growth is underpinned by several factors. The increasing consumer preference for high-quality and premium beef cuts aligns with the trend of premiumization, especially in markets like the U.S., where demand for certified products such as USDA Choice, USDA Natural, USDA Prime, and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) is surging. With rising disposable incomes, consumers are leaning toward natural and antibiotic-free beef options, which is further driving market growth. A recent report by the Certified Angus Beef Brand noted a 2.4% increase in food service sales of certified Angus beef in 2022.

In addition to consumer preferences, the global expansion of meat distribution networks is anticipated to facilitate the market's growth. The increasing habit of dining out is boosting demand in the foodservice industry. Online channels, with their broad product availability and promotional offers, are projected to enhance sales of fresh and chilled beef products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to be preferred shopping destinations due to their vast selection and product authenticity assurances, while e-commerce platforms are gaining traction for their convenience and delivery services.

Emerging economies, particularly China, India, and Brazil, are witnessing a rising demand for protein-rich diets, driven by urbanization and increased middle-class incomes. These factors are accelerating the adoption of Western-style animal protein diets, increasing beef consumption, and propelling global market growth.

Despite its potential, the beef market faces challenges such as animal welfare concerns and supply chain disruptions.

Regional dynamics vary, with North America, especially the U.S., exhibiting high production and consumption rates. South America serves as a significant beef exporter, while European demand faces regulatory constraints. Germany's market is driven by premium product preferences and imports, and China's expanding middle class supports substantial growth potential despite current supply chain challenges.

Key players in the industry, such as JBS S.A, Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Danish Crown Group, Vion Food Group, WH Group, Hormel Foods Corporation, and Muyuan Foods, are analyzed through their recent developments, strategies, and financial insights.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $520.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $749.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

