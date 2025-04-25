DTE Completes Construction on Pine River Solar Park

Detroit, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, announced that construction has been completed at Pine River Solar Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site today. Located in mid-Michigan’s Pine River Township, the 80-megawatt renewable energy development has more than 180,000 solar panels and will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 20,000 homes.

Pine River Solar is the second of DTE’s three new solar parks to be connected to the electric grid in 2025, and the company has five additional parks under construction. These projects are reflective of DTE’s customers’ demand for clean energy and are funded through the company’s voluntary CleanVision MIGreenPower, which is Michigan’s largest community solar program. This customer interest is also helping to fuel DTE’s progress toward its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and reaching Michigan’s new renewable energy standard of 60% by 2035.

“The completion of Pine River Solar will be another milestone in what has been DTE’s most active period of renewable development in its history,” said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. “This is further evidence that DTE is the state’s leading investor and operator of renewable energy, and it also demonstrates DTE’s commitment to supporting economic development and thriving communities through local tax revenues that are improving the daily lives of our host communities’ residents.”

Since 2009, DTE’s investments in renewable energy have created an estimated 20,000 jobs in Michigan. Additionally, the new park will bring Gratiot County and Pine River Township significant added tax revenue over the life of the project, which can be used for roads, schools, first responders and other vital community services.

“We’re pleased to have developed a business relationship with DTE that began with Pine River Wind back in 2019,” said Kevin Beeson, Pine River Township supervisor. “When the company more recently approached us with their solar plans, we were confident that both sides wanted a successful project. From early planning through construction and startup, DTE was a partner willing to revise plans to accommodate resident input and township demands. Pine River Solar will further solidify DTE as our community’s largest taxpayer. We value their commitment to our township, and we look forward to their continued success in the renewable energy world.”

DTE already generates enough clean energy from wind and solar projects to power more than 750,000 homes and plans to power the equivalent of nearly 6 million homes with renewable energy by 2042. The company’s MIGreenPower program has enrolled nearly 100,000 residential and 1,600 business customers, with plans to add more than 2,400 megawatts of new wind and solar to support those enrollments over the next 10 years.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, x.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.