BOPET Films Market Forecast to 2029 | Europe's Eco-Friendly Push Bolsters BOPET Films Market

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BOPET Films Market by Thickness (Thin and Thick), Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Imaging), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BOPET films market size is expected to expand from USD 10.49 billion in 2024 to USD 13.22 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 4.7%. The upward trajectory is driven by the increasing preference for environmentally friendly packaging, significantly enhancing demand for eco-conscious BOPET films.

Additionally, the surge in demand for packaged food and the trend towards lightweight, durable packaging solutions are pivotal in driving market growth.

Thin is projected to be the fastest-growing thickness segment of the BOPET films market

Thin BOPET film is the fastest-growing segment because manufacturers are using thin film more frequently in flexible packaging. BOPET films create an effective protective barrier for food items, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items by preventing moisture intrusion, chemical & air exposure to maintain product freshness. BOPET films have transparent properties that help consumers see inside products, thus enhancing marketing strategy and product attractiveness. These films find various applications in electronics industries alongside printing and labeling processes because they deliver high clarity and printable capabilities.

Electrical & Electronics Segments Drive Demand

In terms of application, the electrical and electronics sector emerges as a crucial segment due to the excellent electric insulation and dielectric properties of BOPET films, essential for protecting electrical circuits. The burgeoning demand for electronic gadgets and renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, is poised to substantially increase these films' utilization.

End-use Industry Expansion

Within the end-use industries, the electrical and electronics segment dominates due to the films' heat resistance and strength. The rise of electric vehicles is further anticipated to stimulate BOPET film demand, as they play a crucial role in enhancing product longevity in the growing electronics sector.

European Market Dynamics

Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the BOPET films market, largely due to stringent food safety and packaging standards requiring films with excellent barrier properties. The preference for recyclable, eco-friendly packaging in Europe, coupled with government recycling initiatives, is set to propel market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the BOPET films market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UFlex Limited (India), Polyplex (India), SRF Limited (India), and Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), among others. The study provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, featuring company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Comprehensive Research Coverage

This research classifies the BOPET films market based on thickness, application, end-use industry, and regional presence. It comprehensively covers the factors influencing market dynamics, offering insights into the competitive landscape, including business overviews, strategic agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, and investment trends involving both established companies and emerging startups.

Key Report Highlights

Analyze key market drivers like the rising e-commerce industry and potential opportunities such as innovations in BOPET films, alongside challenges like supply chain disruptions.

Gain insights into product development and innovation within the sector.

Explore market development opportunities and market diversification strategies across regions.

Assess the competitive landscape and strategic positioning of major players like Toray Industries, Inc., UFlex Limited, Polyplex, SRF Limited, and Jindal Poly Films Limited.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing E-Commerce Industry Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Rising Demand for BOPETFilms in Solar Energy Sector Growing Concerns About Sustainability

Challenges Supply Chain Disruptions and Trade Restrictions Absence of Recycling Infrastructure

Opportunities Innovations in BOPETFilms Rise of Smart Packaging Solutions Increasing Demand for BOPET Films from Emerging Countries Growing Demand for BOPETFilms in Electronics Industry

Case Studies Tackling Sustainability Challenges in Flexible Packaging: Role of Mono Pet Films in Meeting EU Targets Enhancing Freshness and Sustainability with Alox Pet High Barrier Film Analysis of Factors Contributing to B-Grade Production in BOPETFilm Manufacturing



Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Tariff Scenario for HS-Code 392062 Compliant Products

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Regulations Reach Regulation (EU) 10/2011 and (EC) 1935/2004 Regulation (EC) No. 2023/2006 ISO Standards



Company Profiles

Toray Industries, Inc.

Uflex Limited

Polyplex

SRF Limited

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Mylar Specialty Films

Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH

SKC

Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Material Co. Ltd.

Vacmet India Limited

Cosmo First Limited

Ester Industries Limited

Gettel High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd.

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chiripal Poly Films

Polinas

Pt Trias Sentosa Tbk

Oben Group

Fatra, A.S.

Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Retal Industries Ltd.

Transcendia

Sumilon Polyester Ltd

Fam Ti

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcwxbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.