Willms and Associates Named Rockford Mutual 2024 Agency of the Year

Rockford, Illinois, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKFORD, Illinois – The Willms & Associates Insurance Agency from Vandalia, Illinois has been awarded Rockford Mutual’s Agency of the Year for 2024! Appointed with Rockford Mutual on February 4th, 1975, the agency has shown outstanding growth and profitability.

The agency dates to 1935 and remains committed to providing quality service to meet the insurance needs of businesses and individuals, growing to over a $10 million agency in premium volume. Willms & Associates primarily works the local surrounding areas of Fayette, Bond, Effingham, Christian, and Montgomery counties of Central Illinois. Their current ownership includes John Willms, Keri Holding, Kyle Anderson, and Monica Chandler, supported by an experienced and diverse staff.

“Rockford Mutual has always employed great people and continues to have a Super Leadership team. If we need help – we know who to call.” Said John Willms.

Rockford Mutual extends its heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at Willms & Associates Insurance Agency for this prestigious honor and their continued success!

About Rockford Mutual Insurance Company:

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1896. Rockford Mutual Insurance Company primarily writes automobile, homeowners, farmowners, and commercial multi-peril in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana.  Policies are written through independent agents appointed within various areas of operation.

