Global Market for Cancer Nanotech Expected to Reach $265.4 Billion by 2029

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment Market was valued at $102.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.4%.



This report provides detailed information about nanotechnology in the cancer treatment market. The report analyzes the market trends for nanotechnology in cancer treatment with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period 2024-2029), and regional markets. This report highlights nanotechnology in cancer treatment's current and future market potential and analyzes the competitive environment. The report covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market estimates for 2029 and market shares for key players.



The market scope in this report is segmented into product type and cancer types. Based on product type, the market is segmented into liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, micelles, hydrogels, and dendrimers. The market is segmented by cancer type into lungs, breast, leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and other cancers.



The market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The regional segment includes a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India. For market projections, data will be provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



The report's goals include:

Analyzing product and cancer type.

Analyzing global market size and segments.

Reviewing market constraints and drivers.

Providing detailed market forecasts for 2029.

Assessing market shares, competitiveness and industry structure.

Identifying potential long-term impacts on nanotechnology in the cancer treatment market.



The report includes:

Analyses of the trends in global markets for nanotechnology in cancer treatment, with revenue data for 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Information pertaining to evolving trends and patterns, recent technological breakthroughs, and the types of nanostructured materials, nanodevices, and nanotools used for research, diagnosis and therapy of the types of cancer

Statistics regarding the incidence and prevalence of cancer cases, as well as global mortality figures

Analysis of relevant patents and patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies: AstraZeneca Baxter Boston Scientific Corp. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les Laboratoires Servier Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $102.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $265.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Patent Analysis

Analysis of Porter's Five Forces

Competitiveness in the Industry

Future Perspective

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Cases Globally Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Nanoparticles in Cancer Treatment: Advantages Precision Targeting of Cancer Cells with Nanomaterials

Market Restraints Roadblocks to Clinical Nanoparticle Use Lack of Oncology Professionals

Market Opportunities Mechanism of Nanoparticles in Overcoming Drug Resistance Cancer Proteomics



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments

Emerging Trends and Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Quantum Dots

Oncology Products Pipeline

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type Global Market Size and Forecast Liposomes Polymeric Nanoparticles Micelles Hydrogels Dendrimers

Market Analysis by Cancer Type

Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Melanoma Other Cancers

Market Analysis by Region Global Market Size and Forecast North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Les Laboratoires Servier

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ky9b7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.