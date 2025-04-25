AquaOrange Accelerates Thailand’s Cloud Adoption with Transparent Google Workspace Pricing and Local Expertise

Bangkok, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bangkok, Bangkok -

AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. strengthens digital transformation in Thailand by offering tailored Google Workspace solutions and competitive Google Workspace price models for businesses.

As Thailand continues to embrace the digital economy, AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. is playing a critical role in enabling businesses across sectors to modernize their operations through Google Workspace, Google's premier cloud productivity suite. By providing transparent Google Workspace pricing and localized cloud deployment services, AquaOrange is removing key adoption barriers for organizations navigating digital transformation.

A recognized Google Cloud Partner, AquaOrange is addressing a pressing challenge for Thai businesses: the lack of pricing clarity and implementation guidance for cloud-based collaboration tools. The company offers localized, scalable packages for Google Workspace, complete with Thai-language support, domain setup, email migration, and Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, ensuring a smooth and compliant transition to the cloud.

The shift to hybrid and remote work models has fueled demand for secure, flexible productivity tools across Southeast Asia. According to Statista, over 60% of Southeast Asian businesses adopted cloud-based office solutions in 2024, reflecting a significant regional pivot to digital infrastructure. In Thailand, this transformation is especially vital for sectors such as education, finance, healthcare, and government, where data security and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable.

For more information, please visit https://www.aquaorange.co.th/en/google-workspace/

"Thailand's business sector is rapidly embracing digital tools, but successful adoption depends on more than just licensing," said Shahan Farid, CEO of AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd. "We guide our clients through the entire transformation journey from selecting the right Google Workspace edition to compliance configuration making sure the solution works for them in real-world conditions, not just on paper."

AquaOrange's strength lies in its dual approach: delivering both technical excellence and deep local insight. While Google Workspace provides global-grade tools like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Meet, AquaOrange ensures that these tools are optimized for Thai regulatory standards, including compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

With its team of certified engineers and IT consultants, the company has successfully deployed Google Workspace across diverse industries, including education institutions shifting to hybrid classrooms, financial firms enhancing secure document workflows, and manufacturers centralizing their project communications.

The company's focus on transparent Google Workspace pricing empowers decision-makers to evaluate costs upfront, without hidden fees or bundled services that don't align with actual needs. Its pricing and service tiers are openly published on the company's website, offering clarity in a market where enterprise IT costs are often fragmented or poorly communicated.

Moreover, AquaOrange's work contributes to Thailand's broader digital transformation agenda, which includes national strategies to modernize infrastructure and promote cloud-first adoption. By bridging the gap between global cloud platforms and local implementation needs, AquaOrange reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner for businesses of all sizes.

About AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd.

AquaOrange Software Co. Ltd. is a leading cloud solutions provider based in Bangkok, Thailand. As a certified Google Cloud Partner, the company specializes in Google Workspace deployment, IT infrastructure, enterprise email services, and managed cloud solutions. With a commitment to local service, transparent pricing, and enterprise-grade technical support, AquaOrange empowers Thai organizations to succeed in a cloud-first future.

Learn more at www.aquaorange.co.th.

AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd.

+66 (0)2-686-3440

sales@aquaorange.co.th

1 The Empire Tower, Sathorn 47th Floor, 4703, Bangkok, Thailand