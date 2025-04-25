PER® Presents More Than a Dozen Free CME/CE Symposia at the Annual Oncology Meeting in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, during one of the most important weeks in cancer care, Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), the go-to educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, will host more than a dozen free, accredited CME/CE symposia designed to elevate clinical practice and deliver deeper understanding of the latest advances in oncology. These highly anticipated programs will take place May 30 through June 3 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk and Hilton Chicago, with virtual options available for every session.

Tailored for oncologists, nurses, nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), pharmacists, and other health care professionals on the front lines of cancer care, PER’s evening symposia go beyond the data dumps. The lectures are designed to be immersive learning experiences that pair dinner and discussion with some of the most respected voices in oncology. Each session digs into timely, complex topics using real-world cases, cutting-edge science, and the clinical nuance that transforms evidence into action.

The programs cover the full spectrum of oncology, from HER2 and TROP2-targeted strategies in lung cancer and next-generation endocrine therapies in breast cancer to innovative treatments for small cell lung cancer, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, ovarian cancer, and glioma. The sessions feature PER’s signature formats, including Medical Crossfire® debates, Tumor Board-style discussions, and Show Me the Data™ presentations designed to spark insights and sharpen clinical decision-making.

“We know oncology professionals are overwhelmed with data during this week, but they’re also hungry for practical, peer-driven education they can actually use,” said Robert Goldsmith, senior vice president of oncology corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®. “These symposia are where science meets strategy. They offer the kind of insight, access, and interaction that doesn’t happen during the main conference sessions.”

Each evening starts with registration and dinner at 6 p.m. CDT, followed by scientific sessions beginning at 6:30 p.m. CDT. All activities are CME/CE accredited and free to attend, with options to participate in person or virtually.

Seats for in-person sessions are limited, and advance registration is strongly recommended for a chance to engage with peers, connect with experts, and come away with knowledge that can immediately impact patient care.

The full schedule and registration details can be found at gotoper.com.

