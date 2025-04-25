AirMatrix Appoints Former Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory J. Slavonic as Board Member

Miami, Florida, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirMatrix is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honorable Gregory J. Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (retired), and former Acting Under Secretary of the Navy, to the AirMatrix Board of Directors.

Admiral Slavonic brings over three decades of distinguished military service, having retired as a Rear Admiral after a 34-year career in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve. His service includes combat deployments in Vietnam, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Notably, he served as the Navy’s sixth Special Assistant to the Chief of Information and Director of the Public Affairs Program (Reserve). In the civilian sector, Admiral Slavonic has held senior leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator James Lankford and executive positions in the communications industry. He also served as the Executive Director of the Jim Thorpe Association and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

As Acting Under Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Slavonic served as the deputy and principal assistant to the Secretary of the Navy, overseeing intelligence activities, special access programs, and critical infrastructure within the Department. His extensive experience in both military and civilian capacities aligns with AirMatrix’s mission to enhance airspace management and safety through advanced technology.

“AirMatrix is bringing much-needed innovation to mission-critical domains. I look forward to supporting their work as they continue building advanced solutions that enhance operational safety and efficiency,” said Admiral Slavonic.

AirMatrix is at the forefront of developing AI-powered command and control platforms for modern cities and critical infrastructure. The company’s Libra platform provides real-time situational awareness across air, land, and sea, tracking drones, aircraft, vehicles, and potential threats in complex environments.

The appointment of Admiral Slavonic as a Board Observer enhances AirMatrix's strategic expertise across multiple sectors, with a focus on the defense and security verticals. As the company expands within the industry, including recent partnerships in the Middle East, Admiral Slavonic’s background will support AirMatrix’s efforts to work with global allies on forward-looking security and infrastructure strategies.

About AirMatrix

AirMatrix specializes in AI-driven command and control solutions designed to bring structure to unstructured environments. By providing comprehensive situational awareness across multiple domains, AirMatrix empowers cities, regulators, and agencies to operate more safely and efficiently.

Note: For additional information about Admiral Gregory J. Slavonic’s background and achievements, please refer to his official Navy biography.



Admiral Gregory J. Slavonic

