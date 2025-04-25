Pangu Launches Otherworlds.ai, a Fully On-Chain Web3 Strategy Game Powered by AI

Singapore, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Developer Pangu has released Otherworlds.ai, a lightweight, AI-powered strategy game that is optimized for instant browser play and offers complete on-chain transparency. This follows the success of MetaCene, which drew over 100,000 players globally and launched its token across major exchanges.

Otherworlds.ai, which is based on the BNB Chain and Mantle Network, eliminates typical Web3 obstacles by allowing users to click and play without the need for wallets or downloads. Through deck building, PvE missions, and dynamic AI-generated encounters, players use tradable and upgradeable tNFT cards to explore a sci-fi galaxy.

To mark its launch, Season One of Otherworlds.ai will feature a combined reward pool of 600,000 $MAK and 50,000 $MNT, the latter as part of a collaborative initiative with Mantle and HyperPlay. These incentives aim to fuel early community participation and showcase the game’s deep integration with Web3 ecosystems.

The CEO of Pangu, Alan Tan, stated, "With Otherworlds.ai, we're building on the innovation and community spirit behind MetaCene, while creating something lighter and fun using AI" "Whether you're a Web3 user or not, we want it to be playable, fun and rewarding.”

What Makes It Unique:

• No wallet setup or installs are required: Play directly from your web browser with no hassle.

• AI-Powered Encounters: The game changes with each playthrough; intelligent adversaries and randomly generated missions guarantee that no two battles are alike.

• Completely On-Chain Gameplay: For genuine ownership and transparency, all data, including progression and card stats, is kept on-chain.

• Tradeable tNFT Cards: Create, enhance, and exchange cards with actual value both inside and outside of the game.

Otherworlds.ai is part of Pangu’s broader push to bridge traditional gaming quality with the open, player-owned ethos of Web3. The game draws on the studio’s success with MetaCene, which has grown a strong global community, ranked consistently among top blockchain games, and established partnerships across Asia and Latin America.

With support from backers including Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Mantle EcoFund, SevenX Ventures and more, Pangu is positioning Otherworlds.ai not just as another blockchain game, but as an entry point into a new generation of intelligent, decentralized gaming.

Resources:

Game site: Otherworlds.ai

Follow on X: @Otherworlds_AI

Press contact: henry.ferr@metacene.io



