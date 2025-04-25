Unlock Your Glutes Under Review: Best Functional Movement Training Program for a Stronger & Rounder Butt

New York City, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

You’ve tried the squats. You’ve done the lunges. You’ve followed the “booty band” trends and TikTok workouts that promise peach-perfect glutes in 10 days. And yet… something’s missing.

Your glutes still feel flat, soft, or underdeveloped. No matter how much time you spend working out. Maybe you’ve been told that some people are just “born that way,” that it’s genetics. Or maybe you've started to wonder if you’re not doing enough. Worse, you may even feel like something’s wrong with your body.

But the truth is it’s not your fault. Then what’s the real issue? Most workouts ignore how the glutes actually function. They miss the science. They over-rely on squats and deadlifts while completely overlooking critical muscle activation steps, especially for people who sit for long hours or have “sleeping glutes.”

If that’s the case then Unlock Your Glutes make your life easier.

This isn't just another fitness plan. It’s a glute-specific, science-based system built by a seasoned strength coach to wake up your glutes, sculpt serious shape, and build lasting strength in just two 15-minute workouts a week.

It's designed to cater to a wide range of individuals, regardless of their fitness level or lifestyle. Whether you're new to the gym and feeling overwhelmed, an experienced lifter struggling to see further progress, a busy individual with limited time, or simply someone who desires a more sculpted and toned backside, this program could be the solution you've been searching for.

It's time to delve deeper into what sets Unlock Your Glutes apart and discover why it's been so successful in helping countless people achieve their glute goals.

How Unlock Your Glutes Works

Most people think squats are the best way to build strong glutes. But it’s the half truth, squats alone won’t do it.

In fact, squats often work your thighs more than your butt. And if your glute muscles aren’t properly activated, all that effort barely makes a difference.

That’s why Unlock Your Glutes uses a powerful system called the GM3 Method, a proven, science-based strategy that trains all three parts of your glutes in a smarter, more focused way. Let’s break it down:

Step 1: Wake Up “Sleeping” Glutes

If you sit a lot during the day, at work, in the car, on the couch, your glute muscles start to “fall asleep.” They stop firing properly. This leads to weak, flat, or saggy glutes… no matter how much you train.

The program begins by activating those sleepy glutes using special exercises that “turn them back on.” This boosts muscle engagement and gets your body ready to build strength where it actually matters.

Step 2: Target All 3 Glute Muscles

Most workouts only focus on one part of your butt, the gluteus maximus. But there are three muscles that shape and support your glutes:

Gluteus Maximus (the biggest part)

Gluteus Medius (upper sides)

Gluteus Minimus (deep inside)

Unlock Your Glutes includes exercises that hit all three from different angles. You move through three planes of motion, which helps you build full, round, and balanced glutes, not just bulk in one area.

Step 3: Use Smart Training Techniques

This isn’t about doing endless reps or lifting crazy weight. Instead, it’s about technique, the kind that wakes up your muscles and makes every second count. The workouts use a mix of:

Iso-holds (holding a position to build control and tension)

(holding a position to build control and tension) Time-under-tension (moving slower to work the muscle deeper)

(moving slower to work the muscle deeper) EMG-proven moves (tested to activate glutes better than standard exercises)

(tested to activate glutes better than standard exercises) Restorative lengthening (to stretch tight areas and avoid injury)

(to stretch tight areas and avoid injury) Spine-safe movements (no risky back-straining positions)

Each session is just 15 minutes, done twice a week. That’s 30 minutes total and yes, it’s enough. Because this program doesn’t waste time on fluff. It’s smart. It’s focused. And it’s built to work with your body, not against it.

What’s Inside The Unlock Your Glutes Program?

Unlock Your Glutes is a 4-week digital workout program created by Coach Brian Klepacki, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with a Master’s in Exercise Science and over 16 years of experience.

At its core, this program is designed to do one thing better than anything else on the market: Target, activate, and grow your glute muscles in a way most workouts never do.

Unlike generic leg day routines or endless squat challenges, this isn’t about guesswork. It’s about smart, scientific training. And it’s made for real people, men and women, beginners or advanced, gym-goers or at-home exercisers.

Here’s what you get when you join:

Unlock Your Glutes Manual (PDF): This is the heart of the program. It explains the why behind every move and busts common myths (like “more squats = better glutes”). It also breaks down each exercise in detail. No fluff, just facts.

This is the heart of the program. It explains the why behind every move and busts common myths (like “more squats = better glutes”). It also breaks down each exercise in detail. No fluff, just facts. HD Coaching Videos: You’ll get 36 exercises demonstrated clearly. One set for bodyweight-only workouts (great for home), and another for gym-based sessions (with dumbbells or machines). Coach Brian walks you through every movement, showing proper form and how to engage the right muscles.

You’ll get 36 exercises demonstrated clearly. One set for bodyweight-only workouts (great for home), and another for gym-based sessions (with dumbbells or machines). Coach Brian walks you through every movement, showing proper form and how to engage the right muscles. Bonus #1: Strong Leg Workout Plan: Extra leg-focused workouts that build strength without overtraining your glutes. Ideal if you want balanced, athletic lower-body power.

Extra leg-focused workouts that build strength without overtraining your glutes. Ideal if you want balanced, athletic lower-body power. Bonus #2: 14-Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan: A no-nonsense nutrition guide to help you shed fat, define muscles, and stay energized, without counting every calorie or starving yourself.

The full system is digital, so you can access it anytime, anywhere on your phone, tablet, or laptop. No fancy gym or expensive gear required.

And the best part? The entire program runs on just two 15-minute workouts a week. That’s it.

This means it’s not just effective, it’s sustainable. Even with a packed schedule.

The Real Benefits of Unlock Your Glutes

Most people start training their glutes for one reason, they want them to look better. But here’s what most don’t realize that strong glutes do so much more than shape your backside. They support your body. They protect your spine. They even impact your confidence.

Let’s walk through the benefits you can expect when you follow the Unlock Your Glutes program consistently:

1. A Stronger, Rounder, Firmer Butt

This is the obvious one but also the most satisfying. By targeting all three glute muscles, this program helps you develop real muscle, real shape, and real lift. It’s not about a fake Instagram filter. It’s about building a natural, toned backside that looks great in jeans, dresses, or even in shorts.

2. Improved Core Stability & Posture

Your glutes are part of your core system. When they’re strong, your body stands taller, your hips stay aligned, and your spine is better supported. That means less slouching, better balance, and fewer weird aches after a long day.

3. Reduced Pain in Hips, Knees & Lower Back

Weak glutes force other parts of your body to pick up the slack, especially your lower back and knees. That’s why so many people with back pain or knee strain have one thing in common: underactive glutes. By fixing the root cause, this program may help relieve tension and reduce the risk of injury.

4. Better Performance in Any Workout or Sport

Whether you run, lift, dance, bike, or hike, your glutes are your power center. Strong glutes mean stronger sprints, higher jumps, deeper squats, and better agility. Even everyday movements like climbing stairs or carrying groceries become easier.

5. Efficient, Time-Saving Results

Let’s be real, most of us are busy. This program is made for real life. Just two 15-minute sessions a week can spark serious changes. No need to rearrange your schedule. No need to spend hours in the gym.

6. Confidence That Carries Into Every Area of Life

When your body feels strong, you walk differently. When your clothes fit better, you carry yourself differently. When you stop hiding in oversized shirts or adjusting how you sit, that's confidence. And that’s exactly what stronger glutes can help unlock, too.

Affordability, Bonuses & Where to Buy

Hiring a personal trainer, buying gym memberships, or investing in fancy equipment can get really expensive. And worst of all? You might still not get the results you’re after especially when it comes to your glutes.

That’s what makes Unlock Your Glutes such a breath of fresh air. It gives you the plan, the guidance, and the proof for less than the cost of one personal training session. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

Digital-Only Version: $17

Instant access to everything:

Glutes Manual

Bodyweight + Gym Coaching Videos

All bonuses

Digital + Physical Version: $27 + Shipping

Same digital access +

Physical book shipped to your door

Great for those who prefer reading from paper or want a hard-copy backup

Bonuses Included (At No Extra Cost!)

When you order today, you’ll also get these high-value extras:

Bonus #1: Strong Leg Workout Plan

(Valued at $47)

Want more power in your legs without burning out your glutes? This guide gives you perfectly designed lower-body workouts using either bodyweight or basic gym gear.

Bonus #2: 14-Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan

(Valued at $47)

This is a simple, no-BS nutrition guide to help you shed extra fat and bring out your muscle definition without starving or following complicated meal plans.

Unlock Your Glutes Reviews: Before And After Testimonials

“I always thought I just didn’t have the genetics for a round butt. No matter how many squats or lunges I did, nothing changed. It was frustrating, especially seeing other people get results doing the same stuff. But this program? Total game-changer. I felt my glutes working in a way they never had before. By week three, my jeans fit differently in a good way. I’ve got curves now that feel earned.” — Monica, 33, Manchester

“I’m a guy in my 40s who mostly lifts for strength, but I realized my back pain was getting worse… and my coach said weak glutes might be the reason. I tried Unlock Your Glutes just to test the waters. To be honest, I didn’t expect much from 15-minute sessions. But wow, my posture improved, I feel stronger on deadlifts, and I haven’t had a sore back in weeks. Bonus? My wife noticed the change too.” — Randy, 42, Philadelphia

“I used to spend hours watching fitness influencers online trying to piece together a ‘booty workout’ that worked. Nothing ever stuck. I’d get sore thighs or hurt my back, but never saw real lift or shape. Unlock Your Glutes just made everything click. The way Coach Brian explains things is so clear. I followed the bodyweight version at home, and now I finally have a peach I’m proud of and that only took two short workouts a week.” — Jessica, 27, New York

Unlock Your Glutes Review: The Final Verdict

If you’ve been grinding through workouts that leave your thighs sore and your glutes unchanged, it’s time to stop guessing. Unlock Your Glutes isn’t hype. It’s a focused, research-backed system that finally puts your glutes front and center, where they belong.

Whether you’re chasing a rounder, firmer shape, better athletic performance, less back pain, or just want to feel stronger from the inside out, this program gives you the tools to get there.

It’s smart, it’s simple, and it’s built for busy people who want real results without wasting time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Unlock Your Glutes

Is this program only for women?

Not at all. Unlock Your Glutes was built for both men and women. Glute strength benefits everyone whether your goal is to shape your body, improve posture, boost performance, or reduce pain. The program includes exercises and progressions that suit any gender, any fitness level.

I’m a beginner. Will this be too advanced for me?

Nope. This program was created with beginners in mind. Every movement is taught step-by-step, with easy-to-follow video instructions. You can start with the bodyweight version right from home, no gym needed. And if you’re more advanced, there’s a gym edition to level up your training too.

Do I need access to a gym or special equipment?

No. That’s one of the best parts. The program comes with two complete workout paths: one for the gym (using basic weights), and one using just your bodyweight at home. You can pick whichever suits your lifestyle and space.

How long do the workouts take? And how often do I do them?

Each workout is just 15 minutes long, and you only need to do two sessions per week. That’s a total of 30 minutes a week. The program lasts for 4 weeks, but you can repeat it as many times as you want. It’s super efficient and easy to fit into even the busiest schedules.

Will this help me get rid of back or knee pain?

While the program doesn’t treat pain directly, many people experience less discomfort in their lower back, hips, or knees after building stronger glutes. Weak glutes often cause the rest of your body to overcompensate, which leads to strain. This program strengthens the right muscles to help improve alignment and reduce that kind of stress.

What if I have a tight lower back or stiff hips?

The program was designed with this in mind. It includes restorative movements and stretches that not only help wake up your glutes but also loosen up tight areas that are holding you back. You’ll likely feel more flexible and mobile within just a few sessions.

Can I keep the program forever? Or does it expire?

Once you purchase it, it’s yours for life. You can download the videos and manuals, access them whenever you want, and repeat the program as many times as you'd like. No expiration, no subscription, no hidden fees.

What if I try it and it doesn’t work for me?

That’s where the 60-day money-back guarantee comes in. If you don’t feel it’s working for you or if you simply change your mind, you can ask for a refund. No hassle, no questions asked. You literally have nothing to lose.

Does this program work for fat loss?

The focus of Unlock Your Glutes is on building and shaping your glutes, but it also helps improve your body’s strength and metabolism. Plus, with the free 14-Day Rapid Fat Loss Plan included, you’ll have a clear path to burn fat and reveal your new muscle definition if that’s one of your goals.

How fast will I see results?

Some people feel their glutes working differently after the very first session. Visible results depend on your current fitness level, diet, and consistency. Many users start noticing shape, lift, and strength improvements in 2 to 4 weeks. Remember, this is about lasting change, not overnight gimmicks.

Company : Unlock Your Glutes



: Unlock Your Glutes Email : sales@criticalbench.com

: sales@criticalbench.com Order Phone Support:727-351-3065

Disclaimers and Disclosures

General Information Disclaimer:

The content provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new exercise or nutrition program, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or injuries.

Results Disclaimer:

Individual results may vary. While the Unlock Your Glutes program has been used successfully by many, there is no guarantee of specific outcomes. The effectiveness of the program depends on a variety of factors including individual consistency, diet, body type, lifestyle, and pre-existing fitness levels. Testimonials are not intended to represent typical results.

Affiliate Disclosure:

This article may contain affiliate links. If you choose to purchase a product through one of these links, the publisher may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the creation of unbiased and well-researched content. The inclusion of affiliate links does not influence the editorial integrity of the review.

Accuracy Disclaimer:

All product information, pricing, availability, and program details are accurate to the best of the publisher’s knowledge at the time of writing. However, product formulations, prices, promotions, and availability may change without notice. Readers are encouraged to visit the official website of the product provider for the most up-to-date information.

Liability Disclaimer:

The publisher of this content, its writers, editors, and syndication partners disclaim any liability for any direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages resulting from the use or misuse of the information contained herein. This includes but is not limited to injury, loss of earnings, or any other personal or commercial damages.

Third-Party Content Disclaimer:

This review is based on publicly available information and user testimonials sourced from third parties. The publisher does not warrant the accuracy or reliability of these external references and does not accept responsibility for any errors, omissions, or outdated information.