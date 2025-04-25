XRP News: Just 72 Hours Left to Join XploraDEX Presale, As XPL Token Distribution Nears Completion

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final countdown is officially on. With just 72 hours remaining in the XploraDEX presale and the $XPL token distribution nearly complete, the window to join one of the XRP Ledger’s most transformative DeFi launches is rapidly closing.





XploraDEX is pioneering the next phase of decentralized finance on XRPL with the first AI-powered DEX, offering advanced trading automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent execution built directly into the heart of a lightning-fast blockchain.

As token distribution nears its conclusion, thousands of early investors have already received their $XPL tokens. On-chain metrics confirm surging wallet activity, while community conversations across Telegram and X (Twitter) are dominated by excitement and urgency.

What You Need to Know:

$XPL tokens are actively being distributed to eligible presale participants

Only 72 days remain before the presale officially ends

More than 76% of tokens have already been allocated

Post-distribution utility includes AI dashboards, staking, governance, and launchpad access

For those who act now, there’s still time to lock in $XPL at presale pricing before listings go live on XRPL-based DEXs. Once the presale ends, entry will be determined entirely by the market.

By joining now, investors gain:

First access to AI-enhanced trading tools

Early participation in staking pools and liquidity programs

Governance privileges in the XploraDEX protocol

Trading fee discounts and launchpad advantages

XploraDEX has attracted attention not just for its vision—but for its execution. While many projects delay rollout, XploraDEX has delivered:

A fully functioning distribution process

A growing and engaged community

A development roadmap already in motion



The buzz is everywhere. Influencers are signaling urgency. Crypto media is watching closely. And $XPL holders are already positioning themselves for what’s next.

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, this is your final opportunity. The platform is launching. The token is live. And the presale is closing in 72 hours.

Join $XPL Presale While You Still Can: https://sale.xploradex.io

Follow the Final Countdown: Twitter | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

