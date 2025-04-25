Oculis Updates Share Capital

ZUG, Switzerland, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, has issued registered ordinary shares of the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.01. The issuance comprises 589,974 registered shares, reflecting the settlement of 310,941 shares issued in connection with the exercise of equity awards under the Company’s Stock Option and Incentive Plan Regulation and 279,033 shares issued through EBAC warrant exercises pursuant to the Company‘s Articles of Association, during the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

As a result, the total number of registered shares as set forth in the Company’s Articles of Association has increased to 54,533,674. This increase has been registered with the Zug Commercial Register.

