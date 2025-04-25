Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2025

 | Source: Park National Bank Park National Bank

NEWARK, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

“Our first quarter performance reflects our commitment to providing consistent financial support and a measure of predictability in dynamic market conditions,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “In a world buffeted by extremes, our greatest opportunity to serve more is through continuing to build authentic relationships and showing up as a steady, reliable partner.”

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.2 million, a 19.8 percent increase from $35.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.60, compared to $2.17 for the first quarter of 2024. Park’s total loans increased 0.9 percent (3.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 0.7 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 2.3 percent (9.5 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in 2025.

“Our bankers’ ability to serve others well is reflected in our first quarter results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our communities, customers and neighbors place in us every day. We look forward to growing these and new relationships, consistently delivering on our promises and expanding our impact.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Financial Highlights 
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024       
         
  2025   2024   2024   Percent change vs. 
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)1st QTR4th QTR1st QTR 4Q '24 1Q '24 
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income$104,377  $103,445  $95,623   0.9 %9.2 %
Provision for credit losses 756   3,935   2,180   (80.8)%(65.3)%
Other income 25,746   31,064   26,200   (17.1) %(1.7) %
Other expense 78,164   83,241   77,228   (6.1 ) %1.2 %
Income before income taxes$51,203  $47,333  $42,415   8.2 %20.7 %
Income taxes 9,046   8,703   7,211   3.9 %25.4 %
Net income$42,157  $38,630  $35,204   9.1 %19.8 %
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.61  $2.39  $2.18   9.2 %19.7 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.60   2.37   2.17   9.7 %19.8 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.07   1.06   1.06   0.9 %0.9 %
Special cash dividend declared per common share    0.50      N.M. N.M. 
Book value per common share at period end 79.00   76.98   71.95   2.6 %9.8 %
Market price per common share at period end 151.40   171.43   135.85   (11.7) %11.4 %
Market capitalization at period end 2,451,370   2,770,134   2,199,556   (11.5) %11.4 %
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,159,342   16,156,827   16,116,842    %0.3 %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,238,701   16,283,701   16,191,065   (0.3) %0.3 %
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,191,347   16,158,982   16,149,523   0.2 %0.3 %
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)        
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.70 % 1.54 % 1.44 % 10.4 %18.1 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.46 % 12.32 % 12.23 % 9.3 %10.1 %
Yield on loans 6.26 % 6.21 % 5.99 % 0.8 %4.5 %
Yield on investment securities 3.25 % 3.46 % 3.90 % (6.1) %(16.7) %
Yield on money market instruments 4.46 % 4.75 % 5.48 % (6.1) %(18.6) %
Yield on interest earning assets 5.85 % 5.82 % 5.66 % 0.5 %3.4 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.76 % 1.90 % 1.94 % (7.4) %(9.3) %
Cost of borrowings 3.94 % 3.86 % 4.25 % 2.1 %(7.3) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.86 % 1.99 % 2.08 % (6.5) %(10.6) %
Net interest margin (g) 4.62 % 4.51 % 4.28 % 2.4 %7.9 %
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.79 % 61.60 % 63.07 % (2.9) %(5.2) %
         
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:        
Tangible book value per common share (d)$68.94  $66.89  $61.80   3.1 %11.6 %
Average interest earning assets 9,210,385   9,176,540   9,048,204   0.4 %1.8 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 51,959   51,268   44,595   1.3 %16.5 %
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. 
  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Financial Highlights (continued) 
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
 
         
     Percent change vs. 
(in thousands, except ratios)March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 4Q '24 1Q '24 
BALANCE SHEET:        
Investment securities$1,042,163  $1,100,861  $1,339,747   (5.3)%(22.2)%
Loans 7,883,735   7,817,128   7,525,005   0.9 %4.8 %
Allowance for credit losses 88,130   87,966   85,084   0.2 %3.6 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,758   163,032   163,927   (0.2) %(0.7) %
Other real estate owned (OREO) 119   938   1,674   (87.3) %(92.9) %
Total assets 9,886,612   9,805,350   9,881,077   0.8 %0.1 %
Total deposits 8,201,695   8,143,526   8,306,032   0.7 %(1.3) %
Borrowings 270,757   280,083   295,130   (3.3) %(8.3) %
Total shareholders' equity 1,279,042   1,243,848   1,161,979   2.8 %10.1 %
Tangible equity (d) 1,116,284   1,080,816   998,052   3.3 %11.8 %
Total nonperforming loans 63,148   69,932   71,759   (9.7) %(12.0) %
Total nonperforming assets 63,267   70,870   73,433   (10.7) %(13.8) %
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:        
Loans as a % of period end total assets 79.74 % 79.72 % 76.16 %  %4.7 %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.80 % 0.89 % 0.95 % (10.1) %(15.8) %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.98 % (12.1) %(18.4) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.13 % (0.9) %(0.9) %
Net loan charge-offs$592  $3,206  $841   (81.5) %(29.6) %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.05 % (81.3) %(40.0) %
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:        
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 12.94 % 12.69 % 11.76 % 2.0 %10.0 %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.48 % 11.21 % 10.27 % 2.4 %11.8 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.64 % 12.47 % 11.74 % 1.4 %7.7 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.22 % 16.08 % 15.48 % 0.9 %4.8 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.56 % 93.00 % 91.11 % 0.6 %2.7 %
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. 
  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
      
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans $120,648 $111,211 
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable  7,130  11,899 
Tax-exempt  1,269  1,410 
Other interest income  3,153  2,120 
Total interest income  132,200  126,640 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits  18,436  19,855 
Time deposits  6,770  7,338 
Interest on borrowings  2,617  3,824 
Total interest expense  27,823  31,017 
      
Net interest income  104,377  95,623 
      
Provision for credit losses  756  2,180 
      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  103,621  93,443 
      
Other income  25,746  26,200 
      
Other expense  78,164  77,228 
      
Income before income taxes  51,203  42,415 
      
Income taxes  9,046  7,211 
      
Net income $42,157 $35,204 
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic $2.61 $2.18 
Net income - diluted $2.60 $2.17 
      
Weighted average common shares - basic  16,159,342  16,116,842 
Weighted average common shares - diluted  16,238,701  16,191,065 
      
Cash dividends declared:     
 Quarterly dividend $1.07 $1.06 
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)March 31, 2025December 31, 2024
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$154,536 $122,363 
Money market instruments 83,078  38,203 
Investment securities 1,042,163  1,100,861 
Loans 7,883,735  7,817,128 
Allowance for credit losses (88,130) (87,966)
Loans, net 7,795,605  7,729,162 
Bank premises and equipment, net 66,327  69,522 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,758  163,032 
Other real estate owned 119  938 
Other assets 582,026  581,269 
Total assets$9,886,612 $9,805,350 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$2,637,577 $2,612,708 
Interest bearing 5,564,118  5,530,818 
Total deposits 8,201,695  8,143,526 
Borrowings 270,757  280,083 
Other liabilities 135,118  137,893 
Total liabilities$8,607,570 $8,561,502 
   
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 459,529  463,706 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (34,659) (46,175)
Retained earnings 1,002,110  977,599 
Treasury shares (1,431,757 shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024) (147,938) (151,282)
Total shareholders' equity$1,279,042 $1,243,848 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,886,612 $9,805,350 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
    
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31 
(in thousands) 2025  2024  
    
Assets   
    
Cash and due from banks$127,229 $143,714  
Money market instruments 287,016  155,511  
Investment securities 1,069,620  1,368,527  
Loans 7,833,234  7,482,650  
Allowance for credit losses (88,825) (84,067) 
Loans, net 7,744,409  7,398,583  
Bank premises and equipment, net 68,992  74,919  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,938  164,137  
Other real estate owned 918  1,088  
Other assets 584,485  556,899  
Total assets$10,045,607 $9,863,378  
    
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
    
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing$2,578,838 $2,569,030  
Interest bearing 5,793,915  5,644,088  
Total deposits 8,372,753  8,213,118  
Borrowings 269,254  361,703  
Other liabilities 133,341  130,373  
Total liabilities$8,775,348 $8,705,194  
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Preferred shares$ $  
Common shares 464,046  463,518  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (39,942) (67,343) 
Retained earnings 997,399  917,645  
Treasury shares (151,244) (155,636) 
Total shareholders' equity$1,270,259 $1,158,184  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,045,607 $9,863,378  
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
 20252024202420242024
(in thousands, except per share data)1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$120,648 $120,870 $120,203 $115,318 $111,211 
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 7,130  8,641  10,228  10,950  11,899 
Tax-exempt 1,269  1,351  1,381  1,382  1,410 
Other interest income 3,153  2,751  1,996  1,254  2,120 
Total interest income 132,200  133,613  133,808  128,904  126,640 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 18,436  19,802  22,762  20,370  19,855 
Time deposits 6,770  7,658  7,073  7,525  7,338 
Interest on borrowings 2,617  2,708  2,859  3,172  3,824 
Total interest expense 27,823  30,168  32,694  31,067  31,017 
      
Net interest income 104,377  103,445  101,114  97,837  95,623 
      
Provision for credit losses 756  3,935  5,315  3,113  2,180 
      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 103,621  99,510  95,799  94,724  93,443 
      
Other income 25,746  31,064  36,530  28,794  26,200 
      
Other expense 78,164  83,241  85,681  75,189  77,228 
      
Income before income taxes 51,203  47,333  46,648  48,329  42,415 
      
Income taxes 9,046  8,703  8,431  8,960  7,211 
      
Net income$42,157 $38,630 $38,217 $39,369 $35,204 
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.61 $2.39 $2.37 $2.44 $2.18 
Net income - diluted$2.60 $2.37 $2.35 $2.42 $2.17 
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
(in thousands)1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$10,994 $11,122 $10,615 $10,728 $10,024 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,407  2,319  2,362  2,214  2,106 
Other service income 2,936  3,277  3,036  2,906  2,524 
Debit card fee income 6,089  6,511  6,539  6,580  6,243 
Bank owned life insurance income 1,512  1,519  2,057  1,565  2,629 
ATM fees 335  415  471  458  496 
Pension settlement gain   365  5,783     
(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net (229) (74) 2  (7) 121 
Loss on sale of debt securities, net   (128)     (398)
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (862) 1,852  1,557  358  (687)
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,344  2,651  2,204  2,204  2,204 
Miscellaneous 220  1,235  1,904  1,788  938 
Total other income$25,746 $31,064 $36,530 $28,794 $26,200 
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$36,216 $37,254 $38,370 $35,954 $35,733 
Employee benefits 10,516  10,129  10,162  9,873  11,560 
Occupancy expense 3,519  2,929  3,731  2,975  3,181 
Furniture and equipment expense 2,301  2,375  2,571  2,454  2,583 
Data processing fees 10,529  10,450  11,764  9,542  8,808 
Professional fees and services 7,307  10,465  7,842  6,022  6,817 
Marketing 1,528  1,949  1,464  1,164  1,741 
Insurance 1,686  1,600  1,640  1,777  1,718 
Communication 1,202  1,104  955  1,002  1,036 
State tax expense 1,186  1,145  1,116  1,129  1,110 
Amortization of intangible assets 274  288  287  320  320 
Foundation contributions     2,000     
Miscellaneous 1,900  3,553  3,779  2,977  2,621 
Total other expense$78,164 $83,241 $85,681 $75,189 $77,228 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2025 2024  2023  2022  2021  2020 
        
Allowance for credit losses:       
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021     383    6,090   
Charge-offs  3,605  18,334  10,863  9,133  5,093  10,304 
Recoveries  3,013  8,012  5,942  6,758  8,441  27,246 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  592  10,322  4,921  2,375  (3,348) (16,942)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  756  14,543  2,904  4,557  (11,916) 12,054 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
        
General reserve trends:       
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)            167 
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A. 678 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual          42  44 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  1,044  1,299  4,983  3,566  1,574  5,390 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $87,086 $86,667 $78,762 $81,813 $81,581 $79,396 
        
Total loans $7,883,735 $7,817,128 $7,476,221 $7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)  2,139  2,174  2,835  4,653  7,149  11,153 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A.N.A. 360,056 
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)  13,935  15,290    11,477  17,517  8,756 
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  47,718  53,149  45,215  66,864  56,985  99,651 
Collectively evaluated loans $7,819,943 $7,746,515 $7,428,171 $7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 
        
Asset Quality Ratios:       
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans  0.03% 0.14% 0.07% 0.03% (0.05)% (0.24)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans  1.12% 1.13% 1.12% 1.20% 1.21% 1.19%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans  1.11% 1.12% 1.06% 1.16% 1.20% 1.19%
        
Nonperforming assets:       
Nonaccrual loans $61,929 $68,178 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A.N.A.N.A. 20,134  28,323  20,788 
Loans past due 90 days or more  1,219  1,754  859  1,281  1,607  1,458 
Total nonperforming loans $63,148 $69,932 $61,118 $101,111 $102,652 $139,614 
Other real estate owned  119  938  983  1,354  775  1,431 
Other nonperforming assets          2,750  3,164 
Total nonperforming assets $63,267 $70,870 $62,101 $102,465 $106,177 $144,209 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans  0.79% 0.87% 0.81% 1.12% 1.06% 1.64%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans  0.80% 0.89% 0.82% 1.42% 1.49% 1.95%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans  0.80% 0.91% 0.83% 1.43% 1.55% 2.01%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets  0.64% 0.72% 0.63% 1.04% 1.11% 1.55%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 202520242023202220212020
        
New nonaccrual loan information:       
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $68,178$60,259$79,696$72,722$117,368$90,080
New nonaccrual loans  14,767 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386
Resolved nonaccrual loans  21,016 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $61,929$68,178$60,259$79,696$72,722$117,368
        
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance $51,134$58,158$47,564$68,639$57,609$100,306
Prior charge-offs  3,416 5,009 2,349 1,775 624 655
Remaining principal balance  47,718 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985 99,651
Specific reserves  1,044 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574 5,390
Book value, after specific reserves $46,674$51,850$40,232$63,298$55,411$94,261
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Financial Reconciliations    
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS    
 THREE MONTHS ENDED 
(in thousands, except share and per share data)March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
Net interest income$104,377 $103,445 $95,623  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 175  250  352  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 1,019  38  2  
Net interest income - adjusted$103,183 $103,157 $95,269  
     
Provision for credit losses$756 $3,935 $2,180  
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (1,097)   (953) 
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$1,853 $3,935 $3,133  
     
Other income$25,746 $31,064 $26,200  
less loss on sale of debt securities, net   (128) (398) 
less pension settlement gain   365    
less impact of strategic initiatives (914) 117  (155) 
less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net (229)   121  
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3  299  7  
Other income - adjusted$26,886 $30,411 $26,625  
     
Other expense$78,164 $83,241 $77,228  
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 274  288  320  
less building demolition costs   44  65  
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 276  215    
Other expense - adjusted$77,614 $82,694 $76,843  
     
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(126)$(83)$(104) 
     
Net income - reported$42,157 $38,630 $35,204  
Net income - adjusted (h)$41,682 $38,319 $34,811  
     
Diluted earnings per common share$2.60 $2.37 $2.17  
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$2.57 $2.35 $2.15  
     
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.70% 1.54% 1.44% 
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.68% 1.52% 1.42% 
     
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.73% 1.56% 1.46% 
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.71% 1.55% 1.44% 
     
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.46% 12.32% 12.23% 
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 13.31% 12.22% 12.09% 
     
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.44% 14.17% 14.24% 
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 15.27% 14.06% 14.08% 
     
Efficiency ratio (g) 59.79% 61.60% 63.07% 
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 59.39% 61.63% 62.72% 
     
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.62% 4.51% 4.28% 
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.57% 4.50% 4.26% 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Financial Reconciliations (continued)    
     
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
     
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: 
 THREE MONTHS ENDED 
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,270,259$1,247,680$1,158,184 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,938 163,221 164,137 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,107,321$1,084,459$994,047 
     
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
     
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,279,042$1,243,848$1,161,979 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,758 163,032 163,927 
TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,116,284$1,080,816$998,052 
     
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
     
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS 
 THREE MONTHS ENDED 
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
AVERAGE ASSETS$10,045,607$10,008,328$9,863,378 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,938 163,221 164,137 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,882,669$9,845,107$9,699,241 
     
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
     
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
TOTAL ASSETS$9,886,612$9,805,350$9,881,077 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,758 163,032 163,927 
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,723,854$9,642,318$9,717,150 
     
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
     
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED 
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024 
Interest income$132,200$133,613$126,640 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 607 617 616 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$132,807$134,230$127,256 
Interest expense 27,823 30,168 31,017 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$104,984$104,062$96,239 
     
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
 


RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
Net income$42,157$38,630$35,204 
Plus: Income taxes 9,046 8,703 7,211 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 756 3,935 2,180 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$51,959$51,268$44,595 
     
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 
 

            









    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading