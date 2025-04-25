Zenas BioPharma Investors Encouraged to Contact Cohen Milstein to Lead ZBIO IPO Stock Drop Securities Class Action

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail investors who purchased shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) in the company’s September 2024 initial public offering may have the chance to lead a securities class action lawsuit now pending in federal court. Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC encourages individual investors with meaningful losses to consider applying to the court to serve as lead plaintiff by the upcoming June 16, 2025 deadline.

The Case: The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, accuses Zenas BioPharma of misrepresenting its financial position in its IPO registration materials. Specifically, Zenas BioPharma stated it had sufficient funds to operate for 24 months. Just weeks later, Zenas BioPharma revealed in its third-quarter financials that its funding runway was only 12 months. Since the IPO, Zenas BioPharma’s stock price has dropped nearly 49%, falling from its $17 IPO price to $8.72 as of April 15, 2025.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff? The lead plaintiff is not just a participant—they take an active role in the litigation and work with counsel to represent the interests of all class members. Courts typically appoint the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest who are also typical and adequate representatives of the class.

Filing a motion to be appointed lead plaintiff is not required to share in any eventual recovery, but it does give you a voice in how the case is litigated and the opportunity to help set strategy and direction.

Want to Lead This Case? If you’re a retail investor who bought shares in Zenas BioPharma’s IPO and suffered losses, and you’re interested in playing a leadership role in the litigation, get in touch with us before June 16, 2025.

Why Cohen Milstein: Cohen Milstein is one of the nation’s leading plaintiff-side law firms focused on securities litigation and investor protection. We’ve helped recover billions for shareholders, including a recent $1 billion recovery in In re Wells Fargo & Company Securities Litigation (S.D.N.Y.). Industry trade publications, including Law360, The National Law Journal, Chambers USA, and The Legal 500, rank our work and many of our attorneys annually as among the best securities litigators in the nation.

