First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased $923,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Interest income increased $1.5 million when comparing the two periods due to an increase in the average tax-equivalent yield(1) on interest-earning assets from 4.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 4.63% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.12 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $1.17 billion for the same period in 2025. Interest expense increased $528,000 as the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 1.71% for the same period in 2025, in addition to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $833.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $881.6 million for the same period in 2025. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased from 3.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to 3.34% for the same period in 2025. Refer to the accompanying average balance sheet for more information regarding changes in the composition of the Company’s balance sheet and resulting yields and costs from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Based on management’s analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) on loans and unfunded loan commitments, the provision for credit losses increased from $280,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to $338,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was due to loan growth during the period as well as management’s consideration of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $84,000 and $55,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Noninterest income decreased $51,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to the Company recognizing a $55,000 loss on sale of available for sale securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a $32,000 gain on sale of available for sale securities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also recognized decreases of $38,000 and $24,000 in other income and ATM and debit card fees, respectively, when comparing the two periods. These were partially offset by the Company recognizing an $18,000 gain on equity securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a loss of $68,000 during the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expenses increased $424,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment expenses of $259,000 and $160,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to increases in salary and wages associated with annual cost of living and performance related adjustments as well as increases in the cost of Company-provided health insurance benefits. The increase in occupancy and equipment expenses is primarily due to costs associated with snow removal across the Company’s branch network given the historic storms in our communities as well as a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment.

Income tax expense increased $165,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 14.6% for the same period in 2024.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Total assets were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $1.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Net loans receivable, total cash and cash equivalents, and securities available for sale increased $11.7 million, $10.7 million, and $2.5 million, respectively, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Deposits increased $17.5 million from $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $4.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $4.1 million at March 31, 2025.

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, OPERATING DATA 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total interest income $ 13,346 $ 11,837 Total interest expense 3,765 3,237 Net interest income 9,581 8,600 Provision for credit losses 338 280 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,243 8,320 Total non-interest income 1,848 1,899 Total non-interest expense 7,181 6,757 Income before income taxes 3,910 3,462 Income tax expense 672 507 Net income 3,238 2,955 Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 3 3 Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc. $ 3,235 $ 2,952 Net income per share attributable to First Capital, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.88 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,346,850 3,345,060 Diluted 3,348,298 3,345,060 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Cash dividends per share $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.08 % 1.03 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.12 % 11.25 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.07 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 3.34 % 3.14 % Interest rate spread 2.85 % 2.67 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (1) 2.92 % 2.74 % Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized) 2.40 % 2.35 % March 31, December 31, BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,623 $ 105,917 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,695 2,695 Investment securities 398,718 396,243 Gross loans 652,476 640,480 Allowance for credit losses 9,535 9,281 Earning assets 1,137,132 1,119,944 Total assets 1,214,538 1,187,523 Deposits 1,083,921 1,066,439 Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest 120,080 114,599 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of gross loans 1.46 % 1.45 % Non-performing assets: Nonaccrual loans 4,075 4,483 Accruing loans past due 90 days 18 - Foreclosed real estate - - Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only): Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2) 10.61 % 10.57 % (1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.





FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) For the Three Months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Average

Average Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Balance

Interest

Cost

Balance

Interest

Cost (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Loans (1) (2): Taxable $ 632,767 $ 9,684 6.12 % $ 618,162 $ 9,183 5.94 % Tax-exempt (3) 10,888 114 4.19 % 8,376 69 3.30 % Total loans 643,655 9,798 6.09 % 626,538 9,252 5.91 % Investment securities: Taxable (4) 309,978 1,860 2.40 % 346,411 1,641 1.89 % Tax-exempt (3) 118,885 821 2.76 % 128,498 891 2.77 % Total investment securities 428,863 2,681 2.50 % 474,909 2,532 2.13 % Federal funds sold 89,813 986 4.39 % 12,833 174 5.42 % Other interest-earning assets (5) 7,160 77 4.30 % 6,880 80 4.65 % Total interest earning assets 1,169,491 13,542 4.63 % 1,121,160 12,038 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 29,219 27,326 Total assets $ 1,198,710 $ 1,148,486 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 439,716 $ 1,412 1.28 % $ 429,324 $ 1,413 1.32 % Savings accounts 225,408 159 0.28 % 237,460 147 0.25 % Time deposits 216,511 2,194 4.05 % 131,573 1,245 3.78 % Total deposits 881,635 3,765 1.71 % 798,357 2,805 1.41 % FHLB Advances - - - 3,412 48 5.63 % Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings - - - 31,908 384 4.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities 881,635 3,765 1.71 % 833,677 3,237 1.55 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 194,025 205,050 Other liabilities 6,641 4,774 Total liabilities 1,082,301 1,043,501 Stockholders' equity (6) 116,409 104,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,198,710 $ 1,148,486 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 9,777 $ 8,801 Less: tax equivalent adjustment (196 ) (201 ) Net interest income $ 9,581 $ 8,600 Interest rate spread 2.85 % 2.67 % Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 2.92 % 2.74 % Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.07 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7) 3.34 % 3.14 % Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 132.65 % 134.48 % (1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $175,000 and $174,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans. (3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock. (5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits. (6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc. (7) Reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.



