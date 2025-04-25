OCUFA Welcomes Investments in Research and Innovation Projects in Ontario

Toronto, ON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) commends today’s announcement by the Ontario government of $75 million investment in 162 vital research projects across the province. This funding, allocated through the Early Researcher Awards and the Ontario Research Fund, acknowledges the pivotal role of Ontario's publicly-funded universities in driving economic prosperity and fostering life-saving discoveries. However, OCUFA emphasizes that further strategic investment is crucial to fully realize Ontario's potential as a world-renowned research hub.

Ontario's universities are leaders in cutting-edge research, generating innovations that fuel the province's economy, and yield lifesaving breakthroughs. Thus, OCUFA encourages further sustained and increased funding in these critical research programs as essential to amplify their impact.

A significant component of today's announcement includes a $45 million investment in the Canadian Biomanufacturing Cooperative, led by the University of Ottawa. This funding will support the expansion of crucial facilities affiliated with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and McMaster University, bolstering Canada's biomanufacturing capacity and enhancing pandemic preparedness.

"This $75 million investment is a welcome recognition of the exceptional research prowess within Ontario's public universities," stated Nigmendra Narain, President of OCUFA. "To truly elevate Ontario's standing as a global leader in research and innovation, we must adopt a more ambitious and long-term funding strategy. Consistent and increased investment in programs like the Early Researcher Awards and the Ontario Research Fund will empower our world-class researchers, foster vital collaborations, and ensure that the transformative discoveries made in Ontario have a global impact."

Jenny Ahn, Executive Director of OCUFA, said, "The government's commitment to these research projects is a positive step towards strengthening Ontario's dynamic research ecosystem. To firmly establish our province as a leading international research hub and to fully leverage the immense talent of our faculty, academic librarians and institutions, sustained and expanded investments across all research disciplines are paramount. We urge the government to build upon this encouraging announcement with the increased funding necessary to unlock the full force of Ontario's research potential and both enhance and attract even more top-tier researchers to our province."

OCUFA remains a strong advocate for robust and sustained investment in university research, recognizing its fundamental contribution to Ontario's economic growth, societal well-being, opportunities for the next generation, and global competitiveness.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 professors and academic librarians in 30 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at www.ocufa.on.ca.

Contact:

media@ocufa.on.ca