The Built-In Bailout: Jim Rickards Reveals the Untapped Resource That Was Always Meant to Be America’s Backstop

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next great American recovery may not require a single new dollar.

That’s the message from former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, who says the United States already has what it needs to rebuild — not in financial reserves, but in a physical asset that’s been held in a “trust” or sorts since the 1800s.

“It’s not money the government has to print. It’s not something we have to vote on or borrow for,” Rickards explains. “It’s already there. It’s always been there.”

According to Rickards, buried under federal lands is a strategic reserve of critical materials — copper, lithium, rare earths, and more — legally preserved for over 160 years. Never extracted. Never accounted for. And until recently, untouchable.

A PRE-FUNDED FUTURE

Rickards says the reserve wasn’t built on speculation or guesswork — it was a conscious act of national foresight.

“They didn’t set this up for headlines,” he explains. “They set it up so one day, when we ran out of easy answers, there’d still be something real left to turn to.”

That “something real” is now becoming relevant for the first time in modern history.

THE LEGAL SWITCH THAT UNLOCKED IT

A 2024 Supreme Court decision overturning the Chevron Doctrine — a ruling that long empowered federal agencies to block access to land and resources — may have finally lifted the restrictions that kept the reserve frozen in time.

“This wasn’t just a court ruling,” Rickards says. “It was a reset. It changed what’s possible — and what’s allowed.”

NO BUDGET LINE. NO DEBT CEILING. JUST VALUE.

Rickards emphasizes that this is not a fund, not a subsidy, and not a stimulus.

“It’s not theoretical,” he says. “It’s geological. Strategic. Constitutional.”

And unlike federal programs built on deficit spending, this reserve has no price tag — because it’s already been accounted for in land, law, and ownership.

“This isn’t an emergency plan. It’s an existing one — we’ve just never used it.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. A veteran of global crisis planning and financial war games, he is the author of Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath. He is known for identifying unseen risks and long-ignored opportunities in America’s legal and financial systems.