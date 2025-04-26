DNMiner Empowers Crypto Enthusiasts to Achieve Financial Freedom with Trusted Mining Hardware and Hosting Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global momentum behind cryptocurrency continues to surge, DNMiner is helping individuals and businesses harness the power of digital asset mining by providing trusted access to high-performance mining equipment and comprehensive hosting solutions. With a strong focus on transparency, efficiency, and support, DNMiner is paving the way for investors seeking long-term returns and greater control over their crypto strategies.

The recent buzz surrounding cloud mining platforms like RICH MINER, which promise users simplified entry into the mining world, has spotlighted the growing desire for financial independence through cryptocurrency. DNMiner takes this one step further by enabling miners to own physical mining equipment — empowering customers with full visibility, higher profitability, and real asset control.

Unlike platforms that offer virtual contracts and cloud-based hash power, DNMiner specializes in delivering top-quality ASIC and GPU miners, along with secure hosting facilities for those who prefer not to manage the equipment themselves. Customers can choose from a wide inventory of new and used mining rigs, all tested and verified by industry professionals, and benefit from direct shipping options across the globe.





Detailed mining contracts from DNMiner: Offering flexible terms, clear pricing, and daily rewards for top-tier mining rigs, including Antminer, Ebit, and more.

“Our mission is to make crypto mining accessible, reliable, and rewarding,” said a spokesperson for DNMiner. “By offering both equipment sales and hosting under one roof, we allow customers to participate in the mining economy without needing to worry about infrastructure or technical setup.”

DNMiner’s core offerings include:

Top-Tier Mining Equipment : Sourcing from leading brands like Bitmain and Whatsminer, available for individual or bulk purchases.



: Sourcing from leading brands like Bitmain and Whatsminer, available for individual or bulk purchases. Global Shipping and Procurement : Efficient logistics and end-to-end delivery, backed by real-time inventory listings.



: Efficient logistics and end-to-end delivery, backed by real-time inventory listings. Hosting Services : U.S.-based facilities with stable electricity rates, technical monitoring, and ongoing maintenance.



: U.S.-based facilities with stable electricity rates, technical monitoring, and ongoing maintenance. Bulk Order & Business Support: Ideal for large-scale investors looking for a reliable sourcing partner.



As interest in decentralized finance grows, DNMiner’s solution gives individuals more than just a virtual opportunity — it offers a tangible way to participate in the blockchain revolution.

Visit https://dnminer.com to explore available mining solutions or request a personalized quote.

About DNMiner

DNMiner is a trusted provider of cryptocurrency mining equipment and hosting solutions, serving global clients with reliable ASIC and GPU miners, secure U.S.-based facilities, and expert support. With a mission to make crypto mining accessible and rewarding, DNMiner empowers individuals and businesses to take control of their digital asset strategies.

Media Contact:

DNMiner

info@dnminer.com

+4407787938609

https://dnminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0563ba89-7b91-4918-a10a-d454042e5ad2