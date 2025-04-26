XRP News: XploraDEX XPL Presale and Token Distribution Enter Final 48 Hours—Last Chance to Join XRP’s Most Innovative DEX

ZURICH, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The clock is ticking louder than ever. With only 48 hours remaining, the XploraDEX $XPL Presale and token distribution are approaching their dramatic finale. Time is running out for investors to secure their place in one of the XRP Ledger’s most groundbreaking DeFi launches.





XploraDEX has captured the XRP community’s imagination by delivering the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on XRPL. It’s not just another DEX—it’s a full-blown smart trading revolution. And now, the chance to enter early, at presale pricing, is about to vanish forever.

Here’s Where XploraDEX Stand:

$XPL token distribution is almost complete.

Over 80% of tokens have already been claimed.

Only 48 hours left to join before the presale window slams shut.

Post-presale: $XPL listings, staking pools, governance activation, and AI dashboard launches.

This is more than a token—$XPL is your all-access pass to the most advanced DeFi protocol on XRPL:

AI-powered trading signals and automation tools

Early access to staking and liquidity programs

Protocol governance and voting rights

Launchpad access for XRPL-based projects

Why Act Now:

The last 48 hours are historically the most explosive in any major presale. Volume spikes. Allocations disappear. Newcomers flood in. And this is exactly what’s happening with XploraDEX.

Social media is ablaze. Whale wallets are still stacking. Telegram and X are flooded with new user onboarding. On-chain activity shows a race against time to grab the last available $XPL tokens.

Once the 2-day window closes:

$XPL will be listed at a higher valuation.

Early staking and governance rewards will begin.

AI-powered trading infrastructure will start onboarding.





Don’t Be Late:

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, this is it. No second presale. No extension. No reset. Those who move now will be early participants in XRPL’s most advanced DeFi evolution.

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

