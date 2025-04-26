Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market Forecast to Hit USD 1,664.4 Million by 2032, Driven by Mobile-First Healthcare Transformation | SNS Insider

Austin, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps Market was valued at USD 777.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach USD 1,664.4 million by 2032.

The growing adoption of EHR Apps among healthcare professionals due to the rising adoption of smartphone and tablet-based solutions is expected to lead to the growth of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Apps market. The growing importance of digital transformation in healthcare together with the popularity of telehealth and remote monitoring, mobile-first workflows, drives the need for EHR apps. Governments worldwide are launching national EHR initiatives, mandating digitization of health data and encouraging app-based patient interfaces. For example, certified EHRs now need to offer application program interfaces (API) access for apps, which help users access and grant permission to view and manipulate data across various healthcare ecosystems, which was recently mandated by the U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).





The U.S. EHR Apps Market alone accounted for USD 227.35 million in 2023 and is expected to surge to USD 483.21 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. The U.S. market maintains its lead on account of early and widespread EHR adoption within the healthcare ecosystem, extensive smartphone coverage among doctors, and federal regulations including the 21st Century Cures Act that incentivizes patient access to their electronic records and app Interoperability. Rising penetration of mobile devices, especially in healthcare institutions and demand for cross-platform patient engagement tools has notably enhanced market potential. With the rise of cloud-based EHR apps that are cost-effective and scalable, the demand for these systems is also growing as healthcare providers are seeking for replacement systems to support continuity of care.

Segment Insights

By Type

The Android segment dominated the market and accounted for 84% of overall market revenue in 2023. This dominance is primarily due to the ubiquity of Android devices worldwide across the globe especially in emerging markets and the accessibility of such Android-powered tablets and smartphones for healthcare institutions. Android’s open-source approach enables quicker development cycles and more extensive integration with non-proprietary EHR platforms. With the lower cost of deployment, easier sideloading, and wider device compatibility, many app developers prioritise Android as well. Cost-sensitive markets, such as public hospitals and clinics, tend to prefer Android for staff mobility solutions. The wide array of Android healthcare apps tailored for physicians, nurses, and administrative staff enhances the segment’s lead in the EHR apps space.

By Application

The administrative application segment accounted for the largest revenue share 33% in 2023. Appointment scheduling, insurance verification, patient registration, and billing management are some of these functionalities. The adoption is being driven by the need to automate routine back-office operations and reduce the load of healthcare support staff. EHR integration with billing and coding helps ensure that the processes are compliant with insurance and reimbursement policies. To help with this, hospitals and clinics are investing in mobile tools that allow for real-time updates of patient status, while also supporting streamlined check-ins, leading to shorter waiting times and an overall improved patient experience. Their administrative modules within EHR apps have become vital for maintaining operational efficiency in small clinics and large hospital networks.

By End Use

In 2023, the hospital segment held the largest share of the market and accounted for 54% of overall revenue. However, an integrated mobile EHR system to support a connected care ecosystem, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and instant access to patient records across various hospital departments is seeing many exciting prospects in hospitals now. Boasting big budgets for mass transformation and high-skilled IT departments, hospitals become the early adopters of next-gen EHR apps. Such organizations frequently prefer custom integrations with lab systems, imaging platforms, and wearables. In addition, increasing emphasis on smart hospital infrastructure and the need for real-time patient monitoring and point-of-care decision support compels hospitals to prioritize app-based solutions for physicians, nurses, and support staff.

Regional Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share of 37% in the EHR Apps Market in 2023. The region has advanced healthcare infrastructure, mandates for widespread use of EHR systems, and a mature ecosystem of health IT vendors. The U.S. continues to lead with mobile-first initiatives under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and ONC guidelines, promoting patient access via secure health apps. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate, with governments of countries such as India (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) and China (Healthy China 2030) implementing digitization programs. The increasing smartphone usage amongst healthcare professionals and patients in urban centers is accelerating the shift within hospitals and health systems towards app-based EHR interfaces. Regional growth is further supported by public-private collaborations focused on mobile health and population health management.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Epic Systems updated its MyChart app with improved patient engagement tools and seamless integration with wearable devices, enabling real-time data sharing.

Meditech on 02 May 2024 announced that it included more voice-enabled EHR navigation, tools for telehealth, and mobile charting into its Expanse Now mobile application.





