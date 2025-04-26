INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Canopy Growth

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Canopy Growth To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC) and reminds investors of the June 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Canopy had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy's cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 7, 2025, during pre-market hours, Canopy issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ("Q3") of its FY 2025. Among other items, Canopy reported that its "[g]ross margin decreased by 400 basis points to 32% in [Q3 2025] compared to [the same quarter the year prior] primarily due to the incremental costs related to the Claybourne infused pre-roll launch in Canada, and an increase in indirect costs of Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices[.]" These factors contributed to Canopy reporting a wider-than-anticipated Q3 2025 loss of C$1.11 per share compared to the C$0.48 per share loss estimated by analysts.

The same day, Canopy held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results. During the call, Canopy's Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Judy Hong ("Hong"), revealed that the Company's Claybourne product launch costs were "primarily attributable to [the] higher initial cost to produce Claybourne" products. Defendant Hong also disclosed that the "indirect costs" related to Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices were attributable to, inter alia, shipping costs.

On this news, Canopy's common share price fell $0.76 per share, or 27.34%, to close at $2.02 per share on February 7, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Canopy’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

